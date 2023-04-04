Search icon
Watch: Axar Patel makes bizarre sounds in video message for Rishabh Pant, netizens say 'hangover from honeymoon'

IPL 2023 DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

IPL 2023 DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals (DC) players have wished Rishabh Pant a quick recovery ahead of their first home match of 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). They will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, and Kamlesh Nagakoti, among others can be seen wishing Pant a speedy recovery. However, what caught the attention of netizens was a weird sound made by all-rounder Axax Patel.

In the video message, he said, "We will be playing back in Delhi after 3-4 years. We will be missing you. I can see how well you are recovering. You are doing recovery pool for half an hour, so that’s a big thing." 

At 32 seconds in the video, he made a sound after extending warm wishes for Pant, who is still recovering from injuries. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Axar Patel has hangover from honeymoon." Check out the video here:

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in today's IPL match. DC's regular skipper will be coming in attendance for the team in their first home match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Pant is recovering from injuries that he sustained in a car accident in December last year. 

READ | Live IPL 2023 updates, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: David Warner's DC take on Hardik Pandya’s GT, check team news

