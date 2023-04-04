Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Highlights : Hardik Pandya's Titans beat DC by 6 wickets

Cricket
A clinical run chase by Hardik Pandya’s men as young Sai Sudharsan leads the team to victory in the 7th match of the IPL 2023. After losing early wickets its Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shakar who took responsibilities on their shoulder and made a crucial partnership of more than 50 runs that took Gujarat Titans to a comfortable position. Rest was done by the great finisher David Miller who scored 31 of 16 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan was awarded Player of the match for his outstanding performance. Two consicutive victory for Titans as they continue their IPL 2022 form.
Hardik Pandya’s GT Bowling unit shone against the Delhi Capitals in the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday as David Warner’s men put on a decent total on the board. DC skipper was the highest scorer for his side by scoring 37 off 32 balls. Again 4 batters got out on a single digit score. Playing on the home ground DC only managed to score 162, lowest total by a team in the IPL 2023. For Gujarat Titans Shami bowled beautifully and got some early breakthrough. Later Joseph and Rashid Khan crippled DC's inning. Axar Patel 36 off 22 helped Capitals to post a decent total.
With 149kph Nortje again hit the timber, he loves hitting the stumps, dismissed in-form Shubman Gill for 14 (12) and a no ball again. Sai Sudharsan shuffels and scoops it over the fine leg for six on a free hit. 13 off the over
GT 49/2 (5)
Hardik Pandya: 5 (3)
Sai Sudharsan : 13 (9)
Last wicket: Shubman Gill b Nortje 14 (12)
Nortje came to the attack and down goes Saha on the very first ball. That sound of timber everyfast bowler loves . Anrich Nortje show casing his exprience. only 8 runs in spite of a no ball.
GT 30/1 (3)
Shubman Gill: 13 (10)
Sai Sudharsan : 2 (3)
Last wicket: W Saha b Nortje 14 (7)
Little is great on field today, took sarfaraz's catch, he is gone for 30 (34). Rashid shone again. just 6 of the over with a wicket 3 overs left to ball, DC is on backfoot
DC: 132/6 (17)
Aman Khan: 1 (2)
Axar Patel : 18 (13)
Last wicket Sarfaraz Khan: (c) J Little b R ashid Khan
Little droped Sarfraz at 15, 100 comes up for DC after 12 run in the 12th over. Abishek ended the over with magnificent pull short to SIX
DC: 100/4 (12)
Abishek Porel: 20( 10)
Sarfaraz Khan: 17 (20)
Last wicket Rossouw b Alzarri Joseph c Rahul Tewatia 0 (1)
Its youngsters on the crease, DC needs a partnership in order to put on a decent target on the board. 8 runs from the over. GT is in good condition.
DC: 78/4 (10)
Abishek Porel: 3 (3)
Sarfaraz Khan: 12 (15)
Last wicket Rossouw b Alzarri Joseph c Rahul Tewatia 0 (1)
Alzarri Joseph cleans up Warner, he goes for 37 (30) and he dismissed Rossouw too and that too for duck. What an over it was for the Titans. Credit goes to a wonderful piece of fielding by Rahul Tewatia. Chance for a third but W saha couldn't hold on to a running catch
DC: 70/4 (9)
Abishek Porel: 1 (1)
Sarfaraz Khan: 6 (11)
Last wicket David Warner b Alzarri Joseph and Rossouw b Alzarri Joseph c Rahul Tewatia 0 (1)
Shami is facing hard time to control his ball movement, again startedwith a wide, but all of shami's generosity with the ball showed result. A short ball to dismiss Prithvi Shaw.
DC: 29/0 (3)
David Warner: 12 (11)
Mitchell March 0 (1)
Prithvi Shaw: c Alzarri Joseph b Shami 7 (5)
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
Gujarat Titans Final Squad:
Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma
Delhi Capitals Final Squad:
Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel