Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Highlights : Hardik Pandya's Titans beat DC by 6 wickets

A clinical run chase by Hardik Pandya’s men as young Sai Sudharsan leads the team to victory in the 7th match of the IPL 2023.

A clinical run chase by Hardik Pandya’s men as young Sai Sudharsan leads the team to victory in the 7th match of the IPL 2023. After losing early wickets its Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shakar who took responsibilities on their shoulder and made a crucial partnership of more than 50 runs that took Gujarat Titans to a comfortable position. Rest was done by the great finisher David Miller who scored 31 of 16 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan was awarded Player of the match for his outstanding performance. Two consicutive victory for Titans as they continue their IPL 2022 form.

Hardik Pandya’s GT Bowling unit shone against the Delhi Capitals in the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday as David Warner’s men put on a decent total on the board. DC skipper was the highest scorer for his side by scoring 37 off 32 balls. Again 4 batters got out on a single digit score. Playing on the home ground DC only managed to score 162, lowest total by a team in the IPL 2023. For Gujarat Titans Shami bowled beautifully and got some early breakthrough. Later Joseph and Rashid Khan crippled DC's inning. Axar Patel 36 off 22 helped Capitals to post a decent total.