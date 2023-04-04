Twitter
Weather update: Delhi NCR likely to witness rainfall amid scorching heatwave, check IMD prediction

Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika spark break up rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram, here's the truth

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

Meet actress, who wanted to become investment banker, her first four films were hits, then starred in 9 flops, is now...

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya booked for seeking votes on religious grounds

Cricket

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Highlights : Hardik Pandya's Titans beat DC by 6 wickets

A clinical run chase by Hardik Pandya’s men as young Sai Sudharsan leads the team to victory in the 7th match of the IPL 2023.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 04, 2023, 11:51 PM IST | Edited by : Farrukh Khan

article-main
A clinical run chase by Hardik Pandya’s men as young Sai Sudharsan leads the team to victory in the 7th match of the IPL 2023. After losing early wickets its Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shakar who took responsibilities on their shoulder and made a crucial partnership of more than 50 runs that took Gujarat Titans to a comfortable position. Rest was done by the great finisher David Miller who scored 31 of 16 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan was awarded Player of the match for his outstanding performance. Two consicutive victory for Titans as they continue their IPL 2022 form.

Hardik Pandya’s GT Bowling unit shone against the Delhi Capitals in the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday as David Warner’s men put on a decent total on the board. DC skipper was the highest scorer for his side by scoring 37 off 32 balls. Again 4 batters got out on a single digit score. Playing on the home ground DC only managed to score 162, lowest total by a team in the IPL 2023.  For Gujarat Titans Shami bowled beautifully and got some early breakthrough. Later Joseph and Rashid Khan crippled DC's inning. Axar Patel 36 off 22 helped Capitals to post a decent total.

 

  • 04 Apr 2023, 11:28 PM

    Thank you for joining us as we conclude our coverage of this match. Tomorrow, Rajasthan Royals will clash against Punjab Kings on their 2nd match of the IPL 2023 at Barsapara Stadium. 

  • 04 Apr 2023, 11:22 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    David Miller hits the winning runs as Sai Sudharsan's 62 helped GT register a comfortable win. 

    GT: 163/4 (18)

    D Miller: 31 (16)

    Sai Sudharsan : 62 (48)

    Last wicket: Vijay Shankar lbw M Marsh 29 (23)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 11:17 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    just two run requires 

    GT: 161/4 (18)

    D Miller: 29 (15)

    Sai Sudharsan : 62 (48)

    Last wicket: Vijay Shankar lbw M Marsh 29 (23)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 11:11 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    Half century for Sai Sudharsan, DC is very close to victory now. Need 12 off 18 balls

    GT: 151/4 (17)

    D Miller: 23 (11)

    Sai Sudharsan : 59 (46)

    Last wicket: Vijay Shankar lbw M Marsh 29 (23)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 11:05 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    David Miller is in action now, 2 sixes and a 4 to Mukesh Kumar, Its this guys DC should target in order to win this home game

    GT: 137/4 (16)

    D Miller: 21 (9)

    Sai Sudharsan : 47 (42)

    Last wicket: Vijay Shankar lbw M Marsh 29 (23)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 10:59 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    A huge drama Umpires gives miller out but DRS saves him. DC needs to strike harder. 46 needed last 5 overs to go

    GT 117/4 (15)

    D Miller 4 (5)

    Sai Sudharsan : 45 (40)

    Last wicket: Vijay Shankar lbw M Marsh 29 (23)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 10:59 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    Mitchell Marsh did the work for Warner as he dismissed the Impact player Vijay Shankar 

    GT 112/4 (14)

    D Miller 2 (2)

    Sai Sudharsan : 43 (37)

    Last wicket: Vijay Shankar lbw M Marsh 29 (23)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 10:45 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    50 partnership comes up between the two. Titans slowing reaching towards victory, Need 57 0ff 42 balls

    GT 106/3 (13)

    Vijay Shankar: 29 (22)

    Sai Sudharsan : 39 (34)

    Last wicket: Hardik Pandya c Porel b Khaleel. 5 (4) 

  • 04 Apr 2023, 10:39 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    Vijay Shanker leaving his impact by accelerating his partnership with Sai Sudharsan as GT needs 62 off 48 deliveries. 100 comes up for Titans

    GT 101/3 (12)

    Vijay Shankar: 28 (19)

    Sai Sudharsan : 35 (31)

    Last wicket: Hardik Pandya c Porel b Khaleel. 5 (4) 

  • 04 Apr 2023, 10:34 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    With strikerate of 114 Sai Sudharsan is taking Titans closer to the target

    GT 91/3 (11)

    Vijay Shankar: 21 (15)

    Sai Sudharsan : 33 (29)

    Last wicket: Hardik Pandya c Porel b Khaleel. 5 (4) 

  • 04 Apr 2023, 10:31 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    The impact player Vijay Shankar is along side Sudharsan, GT needs 89 off 66 balls, a lot of hard hitter to come.

    GT 83/3 (10)

    Vijay Shankar: 15 (12)

    Sai Sudharsan : 32 (26)

    Last wicket: Hardik Pandya c Porel b Khaleel. 5 (4) 

  • 04 Apr 2023, 10:28 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    GT needs 89 off 66 balls, Sudarsan looks good on the crease 

    GT 74/3 (9)

    Vijay Shankar: 9 (8)

    Sai Sudharsan : 29 (24)

    Last wicket: Hardik Pandya c Porel b Khaleel. 5 (4) 

  • 04 Apr 2023, 10:18 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    Excellent over, only 4 runs from it. Kuldeep didnt let batters to charge at all. 

    GT 66/3 (8)

    Vijay Shankar: 7 (6)

    Sai Sudharsan : 23 (20)

    Last wicket: Hardik Pandya c Porel b Khaleel. 5 (4) 

  • 04 Apr 2023, 10:12 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    Mitchell Marsh bowles a good over gives away only eight run. Kuldeep brought into attack

    GT 62/3 (7)

    Vijay Shankar: 5 (3)

    Sai Sudharsan : 21 (17)

    Last wicket: Hardik Pandya c Porel b Khaleel. 5 (4) 

  • 04 Apr 2023, 10:05 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    End of powerplay. Khaleel strikes on the last delivery, ball nicks and porel made no mistake behind the stumps. 

    GT 54/3 (6)

    Sai Sudharsan : 18 (14)

    Last wicket: Hardik Pandya c Porel b Khaleel. 5 (4) 

  • 04 Apr 2023, 09:57 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    With 149kph Nortje again hit the timber, he loves hitting the stumps, dismissed in-form Shubman Gill for 14 (12) and a no ball again. Sai Sudharsan shuffels and scoops it over the fine leg for six on a free hit. 13 off the over

    GT 49/2 (5)

    Hardik Pandya: 5 (3)

    Sai Sudharsan : 13 (9)

    Last wicket: Shubman Gill b Nortje 14 (12)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 09:54 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    A decent over by Mukesh, only 6 runs off the over

    GT 36/1 (4)

    Shubman Gill: 14 (12)

    Sai Sudharsan : 7 (6)

    Last wicket: W Saha b Nortje 14 (7)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 09:47 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    Nortje came to the attack and down goes Saha on the very first ball. That sound of timber everyfast bowler loves . Anrich Nortje show casing his exprience. only 8 runs in spite of a no ball.

    GT 30/1 (3)

    Shubman Gill: 13 (10)

    Sai Sudharsan : 2 (3)

    Last wicket: W Saha b Nortje 14 (7)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 09:43 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    8 from the over, 2 boundries to Mukesh by Shubman Gill

    GT 22/0 (2)

    W Saha: 14 (6)

    Shubman Gill: 8 (6)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 09:42 PM

    GT vs DC live update

    Khaleel Ahmed started for DC, conceded 14 runs from the first over, Saha on the roll

    GT /140 (1)

    W Saha: 14 (6)

    Shubman Gill: 0 (0)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 09:17 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Shami dismissed Axar in the last over and GT needs 163 to win the game

    DC: 162/8  (20)

     

    Kuldeep 1 (1)

    Anrich Nortje 4 (2)

     

    Last wicket Axar Patel: (c) Miller b Shami 36 (22)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 09:12 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    A six and a wicket on the next ball.  its just Rashid's thing. Dismissed Aman Khan right after he hit him for six over mid wicket.

    DC: 150/7  (19)

     

    Kuldeep 1 (1)

    Axar Patel : 28 (18)

     

    Last wicket Aman Khan: (c) Pandya b Rashid Khan 8 (8)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 09:08 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Axar taking charge for DC. But still only 9 runs off that over

    DC: 141/6  (18)

     

     

    Aman Khan: 2 (5) 

    Axar Patel : 26(16)

     

    Last wicket Sarfaraz Khan: (c) J Little b R ashid Khan

  • 04 Apr 2023, 09:03 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Little is great on field today, took sarfaraz's catch, he is gone for 30 (34). Rashid shone again. just 6 of the over with a wicket 3 overs left to ball, DC is on backfoot

    DC: 132/6  (17)

     

     

    Aman Khan: 1 (2) 

    Axar Patel : 18 (13)

     

    Last wicket Sarfaraz Khan: (c) J Little b R ashid Khan

  • 04 Apr 2023, 08:58 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Good over by Little, only conceded 5 runs from the over

    DC: 126/5  (16)

     

     

    Sarfaraz Khan: 26 (32) 

    Axar Patel : 17 (11)

     

    Last wicket Abishek Porel:  b Rashid Khan 20(11)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 08:54 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Now its time to charge the Titans if DC wants to give a good total to chase.

    DC: 121/5  (15)

     

     

    Sarfaraz Khan: 22 (28) 

    Axar Patel : 16 (9)

     

    Last wicket Abishek Porel:  b Rashid Khan 20(11)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 08:49 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Joseph the speedster has created fear in DC batters mind with his fierce deliveries. Again a great over, only 5 from the over

     

    DC: 107/5  (13)

     

     

    Sarfaraz Khan: 20 (24) 

    Axar Patel : 9 (7)

     

    Last wicket Abishek Porel:  b Rashid Khan 20(11)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 08:45 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Rashid Khan came and delivered. Dismissed Abishek on his first ball.

     

    DC: 107/5  (13)

     

     

    Sarfaraz Khan: 19 (22) 

    Axar Patel : 5 (3)

     

    Last wicket Abishek Porel:  b Rashid Khan 20(11)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 08:40 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Little droped Sarfraz at 15, 100 comes up for DC after 12 run in the 12th over. Abishek ended the over with magnificent pull short to SIX

     

    DC: 100/4  (12)

     

    Abishek Porel: 20( 10)

    Sarfaraz Khan: 17 (20) 

     

     

    Last wicket Rossouw b Alzarri Joseph c Rahul Tewatia 0 (1)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 08:38 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Alzarri Joseph is bowling guns, Yash Dayal caught Abishek porel at third man but went over the boundery line, SIX runs for him

    DC: 88/4  (11)

     

    Abishek Porel: 12 (7)

    Sarfaraz Khan: 13 (17) 

     

     

    Last wicket Rossouw b Alzarri Joseph c Rahul Tewatia 0 (1)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 08:25 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Its youngsters on the crease, DC needs a partnership in order to put on a decent target on the board. 8 runs from the over. GT is in good condition.

    DC: 78/4  (10)

     

    Abishek Porel: 3 (3)

    Sarfaraz Khan: 12 (15) 

     

    Last wicket Rossouw b Alzarri Joseph c Rahul Tewatia 0 (1)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 08:14 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Alzarri Joseph cleans up Warner, he goes for 37 (30) and he dismissed Rossouw too and that too for duck. What an over it was for the Titans. Credit goes to a wonderful piece of fielding by Rahul Tewatia. Chance for a third but W saha couldn't hold on to a running catch

    DC: 70/4  (9)

     

    Abishek Porel: 1 (1)

    Sarfaraz Khan: 6 (11) 

     

     

    Last wicket David Warner b Alzarri Joseph and Rossouw b Alzarri Joseph c Rahul Tewatia 0 (1)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 08:10 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Staying deep in his crease Warner slowly and stedily looking comfortable. good over from Hardik Pandya, only 4 from the over

     

    DC: 67/2  (8)

     

    David Warner: 37 (30)

    Sarfaraz Khan: 4 (9) 

     

    Last wicket Mitchell Marsh b Shami 4 (4)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 08:06 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Skipper Warner taking charge now, 11 runs from the over

    DC: 63/2  (7)

     

    David Warner: 35 (28)

    Sarfaraz Khan: 2 (6) 

     

    Last wicket Mitchell Marsh b Shami 4 (4)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 08:00 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Skipper Hardik Pandya into the attack. Warner settling in

    DC: 52/2  (6)

     

    David Warner: 25 (22)

    Sarfaraz Khan: 2 (5) 

     

    Last wicket Mitchell Marsh b Shami 4 (4)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 07:56 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Shami is cracking with the new ball, cleans bowled Mitchell Marsh. 

    DC: 42/ (5)

     

    David Warner: 20 (19)

    Sarfaraz Khan: 1 (2) 

     

    Last wicket Mitchell Marsh b Shami 4 (4)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 07:50 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    A good over ended with a four runs to third man 

    DC: 33/0 (4)

     

    David Warner: 16 (17)

    Mitchell March 0 (2) 

     

    Last wicket- Prithvi Shaw: c Alzarri Joseph b Shami 7 (5)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 07:42 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Shami is facing hard time to control his ball movement, again startedwith a wide, but all of shami's generosity with the ball showed result. A short ball to dismiss Prithvi Shaw. 

     

    DC: 29/0 (3)

     

    David Warner: 12 (11)

    Mitchell March 0 (1) 

     

    Prithvi Shaw: c Alzarri Joseph b Shami 7 (5)

  • 04 Apr 2023, 07:37 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Joshua Little came to the attack with adecent over, 9 runs from the over

     

    DC: 20/0 (2)

     

    David Warner: 12 (11) 

    Prithvi Shaw: 1(1)

     

  • 04 Apr 2023, 07:32 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Mohammed Shami playing with the ball, in swing and out swings are giving nightmare to Warner, but it moved too much that we have three wides in the first over.

    DC: 11/0

    David Warner: 4 (5) 

    Prithvi Shaw: 0 (0)

     

  • 04 Apr 2023, 07:27 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Here comes DC openers

    Prithvi Shaw:

    David Warner:

     

    Mohammed Shami has the ball

  • 04 Apr 2023, 07:27 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Gujarat Titans Subs: Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar

    Delhi Capitals Subs: Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed

  • 04 Apr 2023, 07:12 PM

    GT vs DC live update: 

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

     

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Apr 2023, 07:06 PM

    GT vs DC live Update:

    Abishek Porel will hopefully be keeping the wickets for Delhi Capitals today.

  • 04 Apr 2023, 06:42 PM

    GT vs DC live update:

    Toss Update: Tails is the call from Pandya and Hardik Pandya and Co are going to ball first, David Miller came in place of Williamson, Sai Sudharsan comes in for Vijay for GT and for Delhi Capitals Anrich and Porel come in, Rovman misses out

  • 04 Apr 2023, 06:37 PM

    Gujarat Titans Final Squad:

    Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

     

    Delhi Capitals Final Squad:

    Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

  • 04 Apr 2023, 06:20 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: 

    David Miller can be a replacement of Kane williamson, who has been ruled out from the IPL 2023 due to injury.

  • 04 Apr 2023, 06:14 PM

    Weather can be a threat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as both teams faced rain and thunderstrom on their arrival on Tuesday morning. Dehli NCR has exprienced massive rain in past one month. 

