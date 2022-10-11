Search icon
India equal Australia’s 19-year-old record after winning the ODI series 2-1 against South Africa

India's next international match will be the T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

India beat SA by 7 wickets in the third ODI to seal a series win

Team India had a memorable performance in the third ODI of the series against South Africa on Tuesday  at the renowned Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, securing a three-match series triumph. After losing the first game, the Men in Blue produced an incredible comeback to win the series 2-1.

The bowlers bowled brilliantly in the third ODI, limiting the Proteas to 99 runs. Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed each took two wickets, and Kuldeep Yadav completed with a four-wicket haul.

Later, the hitters made no mistakes as they cruised to a 7-wicket victory over the Proteas. Shubman Gill top-scored with 49, while Shryeas Iyer was unbeaten on 28 and hit the winning runs with a magnificent six.

With this victory, Team India has tied Australia's long-standing world record for most international matches won in a calendar year. India currently has a total of 38 wins across all forms in 2022, tying Australia, which also had a total of 38 wins in 2003.

It would be extremely unexpected if India did not become the sole holder of the record in the following days. India still has a lot of cricket to play this year, including the T20 World Cup in 2022. Following the main tournament, they will tour New Zealand for an ODI and T20I series.

Since the start of 2022, Team India have registered series victories against West Indies (ODI, T20I) , Sri Lanka (Test, T20I), Ireland (T20I), England (ODI, T20I), West Indies (T20I, ODI), Zimbabwe (ODI), Australia (T20), and South Africa (T20I, ODI). 

India's next international match will be the T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

READ| WATCH: Team India grooves to ‘Bolo Tara ra ra’ in the dressing room after ODI series victory over South Africa

 

