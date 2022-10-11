WATCH: Team India grooves to ‘Bolo Tara ra ra’ in the dressing room after ODI series victory over South Africa

Team India's crazy celebration | Screengrab

Team India on Tuesday defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Choosing to bowl first, the hosts restricted the Proteas to 99 runs in 27.1 overs. With two wickets each, Mohammed Siraj (2-17), Washington Sundar (2-15), and Shahbaz Ahmed (2-32) wrecked havoc on South Africa's top and middle orders, while Kuldeep Yadav (4-18) mowed through the bottom order.

In reply, the Men in Blue overcame the target with 30.5 overs to spare courtesy to Shubman Gill's 57-ball 49 and Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 28 off 23 balls.

Following the series win, the Indian team, led by stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan, had a crazy celebration in the dressing room.

Dhawan posted a video of the same on Instagram, with the caption: “Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra”.

In the little clip, the Indian players can be seen dancing to the tunes of popular Punjabi song “Bolo Tara ra ra”.

There were many positives for India in this three-match series against South Africa, but Kuldeep Yadav's performance and Mohammed Siraj's comeback stood out. Siraj has performed well in Test cricket, but not so well in white-ball cricket, particularly in the shortest format. However, the right-arm quick made the necessary adjustments and continues to flourish in one-day internationals.

Siraj took five wickets in three matches, with an average of 20.80. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav took six wickets in three games, including a four-for. Shreyas Iyer led the team in batting with 191 runs scored in three games. While India maintains its dominance in white-ball cricket. South Africa's hopes of hosting the ODI World Cup in 2023 have been severely harmed. At the present, the Proteas' chances of qualifying are grim.

