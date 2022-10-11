'Shikhar Dhawan at the toss..': Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls South African team for fielding 3 captains in 3 ODIs

Image Source: Twitter

The Proteas achieved an unprecedented accomplishment in the three-match ODI series against India by having three different captains lead them in all three matches. This is the first time a team has had three different captains in all three ODIs of a three-match series.

David Miller walked out to the middle for the toss during the third One-Day International (ODI) between India and South Africa on Tuesday at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Keshav Maharaj led the team in the second match, however he was unable to play in the series finale due to sickness. Temba Bavuma, the regular skipper, was also unable to play in the second and third ODIs owing to illness.

Following the toss, ex-Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer amused fans with a humorous meme. Jaffer tweeted a popular viral video with the title 'Shikhar Dhawan at the toss with a new SA captain every game.' The post quickly went viral on social media as cricket fans laughed at it.

Shikhar Dhawan at the toss with a different SA captain every game #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/28iE883xSW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 11, 2022

Talking about the game, Kuldeep Yadav bowled a masterclass of spin as India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Shikhar Dhawan's team outclassed South Africa in every department, bowling them out for 99 in 27.1 overs, their lowest total against India, with Kuldeep taking 4 for 19 and then romping home in 19.1 overs. Captain Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan both went cheaply, but Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer came together to stabilise the Indian innings.

Chasing 100, India got off to a strong start as Dhawan and Gill put on a 42-run opening stand before the Indian captain was run out for only 8. Ishan Kishan, who was instrumental in India's victory in Ranchi, managed only 10 runs as Bjorn Fortuin ended his stay at the crease. India were 58 for 2 when Shreyas (28*) came in, and the star hitter put on a 39-run stand with Gill (49) for the third wicket .

Lungi Ngidi then removed Gill, who was one run short of his fourth ODI fifty when India needed only three runs to win the series. Shreyas sealed the formalities with a brilliant six from Marco Jansen as India cruised to a seven-wicket win with 31.5 overs remaining, handing South Africa their third-heaviest ODI defeat.

Vice-captain @ShreyasIyer15 finishes off in style!



An all-around performance from #TeamIndia to win the final #INDvSA ODI and clinch the series



Scorecard https://t.co/fi5L0fWg0d pic.twitter.com/7PwScwECod — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2022

READ| Can't understand words like 'pressure' and 'depression': Kapil Dev’s comments spark debate on mental health