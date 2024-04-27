Twitter
LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Highlights: Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets

Follow highlights from match 44 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and RR here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 11:18 PM IST

LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score
KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

This match will not only be a battle between the two teams but also between the two captains. As the T20 World Cup selection draws near, both KL Rahul and Sanju Samson will be eager to perform well and secure their spots in the final fifteen players who will represent India in the US and the Caribbean.

The former champions RR have shown impressive form this season, winning seven out of eight games. They will prove to be a formidable opponent for LSG. However, LSG has also displayed strong performances and currently sits in fourth place with five wins out of eight games.

LIVE BLOG

  • 27 Apr 2024, 11:04 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wkts

    Yash Thakur delivers two consecutive singles in as many balls. On the fifth ball, Samson expertly strikes the ball towards midwicket, resulting in a boundary. Samson concludes the match in a stylish manner by hitting a full toss over fine leg for another impressive boundary.

    LSG 196/5 (20)

    RR 199/3 (19)

  • 27 Apr 2024, 10:59 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR 186/3 in 18 overs

    Samson expertly launches the ball towards midwicket, scoring a magnificent six. He reaches his fifty in just 28 balls. Jurel also achieves his fifty in 31 balls, demonstrating his impressive batting prowess.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 10:48 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR 160/3 in 16 overs

    Ravi Bishnoi is now bowling. A boundary! Samson aggressively hits the ball towards the leg side. A full toss delivery allows Samson to effortlessly send the ball over cover for four runs. And a maximum! Samson confidently pulls the ball over midwicket, concluding the over with a six.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 10:34 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR 135/3 in 14 overs

    A well-executed short ball prompts Jurel to cut towards deep point, resulting in a boundary. This is followed by an impressive ramp shot over the keeper for a six, showcasing Jurel's exceptional batting skills. Another boundary is scored as Jurel pulls towards backward square leg. However, there is a missed opportunity as Jurel slashes towards short third and the fielder fails to make the catch.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 10:29 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR 110/3 in 12 overs

    Yash bowls his second over. A boundary! Jurel executes a lofted cover drive for four runs. A full toss from Yash allows Samson to smack the ball straight down the ground for another boundary. The over concludes with another four from Samson, this time towards extra cover.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 10:24 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR 93/3 in 11 overs

    Mishra continues. A powerful SIX is scored as Jurel confidently charges down the track and sends the ball soaring over long on. Following this impressive shot, a well-placed FOUR is executed by Samson, directing the ball down the leg and skillfully hitting it fine of short fine leg.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 10:11 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR 78/3 in 9 overs

    Parag has been dismissed! He attempted to hit the ball over cover but was caught in the deep. Mishra takes a wicket in his very first over.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 09:58 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR 63/2 in 7 overs

    Jaiswal has been dismissed on the very first ball he faced. Attempting to hit a boundary over cover, he instead provided an easy catch to the fielder in the deep. His innings comes to an end at 24 runs off 18 deliveries.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 09:57 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR 50/0 in 5 overs

    Henry continues to bowl as Buttler smashes the ball over mid-on for a boundary! The batters manage to sneak in three runs as the ball is pushed towards the covers. Jaiswal attempts a big shot but fails to connect. However, Buttler follows up with another boundary by pulling the ball towards square leg.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 09:52 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR 28/0 in 3 overs

    Henry delivers a powerful ball that Buttler expertly ramps over the fine leg boundary for a six.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 09:51 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR 20/0 in 2 overs

    Mohsin delivers the ball from the opposite end. Jaiswal faces the delivery and manages to hit a boundary.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 09:18 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR 13/0 in 1 over

    Jaiswal opens the scoring with a single off the first ball. Even Rahul struggles to field the ball cleanly, allowing the batters to take a quick run. A magnificent SIX follows as Jaiswal smashes the ball over long on. He then adds a boundary with a well-placed four. 

  • 27 Apr 2024, 09:08 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG 196/5 in 20 overs

    Sandeep Sharma delivered a bouncer which was hit by Pandya over short fine leg for a boundary. The following ball resulted in a double, followed by another double. A well-placed shot through long on took advantage of a misfield, allowing for a single on the fourth ball. Another single was taken on the fifth ball, and only a double was scored on the last ball.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 08:59 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG 178/5 in 18 overs

    Rahul's innings came to an end as he attempted to play a short delivery with an uppercut, only to find the fielder at deep backward point.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 08:39 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG 156/4 in 16 overs

    Sandeep has returned to the field and makes an immediate impact by dismissing Pooran on the very first ball. He delivers a bouncer, causing Pooran to pull the ball straight into the hands of the fielder at deep square leg.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 08:38 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG 135/3 in 13 overs

    OUT! Hooda aggressively advances down the track, only to be caught by the fielder in the deep.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 08:21 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG 126/2 in 12 overs

    Chahal is hit towards the point for a four on the first ball by Hooda, resulting in eight runs in the first four balls. Hooda reaches his fifty in just 30 balls. Following suit, Rahul delivers a powerful shot straight past Chahal, securing a boundary.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 08:11 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG 94/2 in 10 overs

    Chahal takes his second over. Hooda executes a skillful inside-out shot, resulting in a boundary. A powerful pull shot from Rahul off a short ball sends the ball towards midwicket for four runs.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 08:02 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG 75/2 in 8 overs

    Avesh continues. Rahul effortlessly clears the midwicket boundary for another six. Despite a waist-height no ball, Rahul expertly hits it over fine leg for a four on the free hit. He then smashes the ball towards midwicket, finding the gap with precision.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 07:44 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG 36/2 in 5 overs

    Ashwin has taken over the attack and has made a strong start, conceding just one run in three balls. Rahul then executes a powerful slog sweep, resulting in a boundary on the fourth ball.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 07:37 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG 11/2 in 2 overs

    OUT! Stoinis bowled out by an inswinging delivery. Unfortunately, he was unable to make contact with the ball.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 07:12 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG 8/1 in 1 over

    Trent Boult opened the bowling with the new ball as Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul took to the crease to begin the innings.

    The first delivery saw a beautiful away swing that caught de Kock off guard, resulting in a thick outside edge that flew over second slip for a boundary. The next ball also found the boundary ropes, adding to de Kock's early tally. However, the third delivery proved to be the downfall of de Kock as Boult's precision bowling saw the off stump being sent cartwheeling.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 07:11 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Teams

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

  • 27 Apr 2024, 06:10 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl

    Sanju Samson: We will bowl first. Looks like a decent wicket to bowl, but no guarantees. This season has been a bit different, some extra days in between games, that gives us time to rest and recover. We're playing the same team. IPL has been completely different, it's normal to get carried away looking at other teams, but the talk in our camp is to stay with the flow, we have been playing some good cricket and we need to continue doing so. I don't need to talk to him, he's been a top professional and has a big role in our plans (on Ravi Ashwin)

    KL Rahul: The wicket is good, there's not much dew in Lucknow and the wicket will play well for the entire 40 overs. We'll need to play some good cricket. It's nice to get past 200, every team would like to do so, but the dimensions of this ground favours the bowlers a bit more and we've enjoyed it. No changes for us. Every player goes through a bit of time like that when you can't get runs ( asked about Padikkal's form). He looks good in the nets and he'll have to stay positive, you saw last night when Jonny came back after getting dropped and then getting a hundred.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 05:53 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Probable XI

    LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal/Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Matt Henry/Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

    RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal 

  • 27 Apr 2024, 05:36 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: 

    Ashwin has been costly and unable to take any wickets in the last six matches. However, all of that will be forgiven if he can outperform Stoinis and Pooran. Stoinis has had difficulty facing Ashwin in the IPL, only scoring 23 runs off 27 balls and being dismissed once. Pooran has also struggled, with 25 runs off the same number of balls and a dismissal. Chahal may also be a good option against Stoinis, as he has been dismissed five times by spinners this season.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 05:35 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

    Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Ashton Turner, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

  • 27 Apr 2024, 05:35 PM

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow. Stay tuned for latest updates.

