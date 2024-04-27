LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Highlights: Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets

Follow highlights from match 44 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and RR here.

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

This match will not only be a battle between the two teams but also between the two captains. As the T20 World Cup selection draws near, both KL Rahul and Sanju Samson will be eager to perform well and secure their spots in the final fifteen players who will represent India in the US and the Caribbean.

The former champions RR have shown impressive form this season, winning seven out of eight games. They will prove to be a formidable opponent for LSG. However, LSG has also displayed strong performances and currently sits in fourth place with five wins out of eight games.