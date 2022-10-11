Search icon
Can't understand words like 'pressure' and 'depression': Kapil Dev’s comments spark debate on mental health

Kapil Dev said during an event he does not understand ‘American words’ like pressure and depression.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 09:47 PM IST

Kapil Dev (File Photo)

Former cricketer Kapil Dev's comments about the pressures that school children and new-generation players experience have aroused debate. While addressing at the 'Champions of Aakash 2022' event organised by Byju's, an educational technology company, Kapil said that when one enjoys their work, there is no pressure.

“I hear a lot of times on TV that there’s a lot of pressure on IPL players. Then I have only one thing to say: don’t play. If a player has passion, then there will be no pressure. I can’t understand these American words, like ‘pressure’ and ‘depression’. I come from a farming background, we played because we enjoyed the game,” the former world cup winning captain said.

The former captain also expressed concern about the pressures placed on Class 10 and 12 students who attend schools with air conditioning, pay high tuition, and are not beaten by their teachers. He encouraged students to turn "pressure into joy." Dev's statements were met with warm applause from the audience.

However, Kapil's remarks have divided the internet. Those who supported him claimed the World Cup-winning cricketer was providing practical counsel, while others claimed he disregarded real mental health difficulties of others.

Earlier this year, former India captain Virat Kohli also admitted his struggles with mental health.

"I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to," Kohli had said.

"It (mental health) is definitely a serious issue and as much as we try to be strong at all times, it can tear you apart."

