Can't understand words like 'pressure' and 'depression': Kapil Dev’s comments spark debate on mental health

Former cricketer Kapil Dev's comments about the pressures that school children and new-generation players experience have aroused debate. While addressing at the 'Champions of Aakash 2022' event organised by Byju's, an educational technology company, Kapil said that when one enjoys their work, there is no pressure.

“I hear a lot of times on TV that there’s a lot of pressure on IPL players. Then I have only one thing to say: don’t play. If a player has passion, then there will be no pressure. I can’t understand these American words, like ‘pressure’ and ‘depression’. I come from a farming background, we played because we enjoyed the game,” the former world cup winning captain said.

The former captain also expressed concern about the pressures placed on Class 10 and 12 students who attend schools with air conditioning, pay high tuition, and are not beaten by their teachers. He encouraged students to turn "pressure into joy." Dev's statements were met with warm applause from the audience.

However, Kapil's remarks have divided the internet. Those who supported him claimed the World Cup-winning cricketer was providing practical counsel, while others claimed he disregarded real mental health difficulties of others.

What did he nail exactly? All he does is trivialise people's mental health and problems instead of empathising with them. He might have been fortunate enough to have been able to deal with pressure effectively, but that doesn't mean that others don't need help, rest or support. https://t.co/aviJkSQMyy — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) October 10, 2022

I have the utmost respect for Kapil Dev. He defined my generation.

But people should stick to things they know about. I don't comment on cricket. Likewise he should stick to cricket.

The most charitable thing I can say is Paaji is getting old. https://t.co/0u9TRPs10a — Soumitra Pathare (@netshrink) October 9, 2022

Many of you are upset that Kapil Dev made fun of “pressure” and “depression”.

He didn’t.

He mocked those who hide behind such words to cover their inaction or failure. He exhorts us to enjoy what we’re doing.

Those age-shaming him are pitiable. Achieve a fraction of what he has. — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) October 9, 2022

Whatever he said is correct... There is no passion in current generation towards game.. They have treated this as profession, if you are doing something which is your passion, you will not feel any pressure or insecurity. October 10, 2022

Nothing wrong in what he said! Most practical advice to the current generation. — MEENAKSHI (@meen41294) October 10, 2022

It is not just Kapil Dev who is wrong here. Those who clapped and laughed along are also at fault here. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) October 9, 2022

Earlier this year, former India captain Virat Kohli also admitted his struggles with mental health.

"I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to," Kohli had said.

"It (mental health) is definitely a serious issue and as much as we try to be strong at all times, it can tear you apart."

