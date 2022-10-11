From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: All the highest run-scorers in Men's T20 World Cup history

Since its inception, each ICC Men's T20 World Cup has seen a new talent emerge to claim the mantle of the highest-run scorer.

Every edition of the T20 World Cup has been graced with batting prowess on the greatest of stages, led by batting greats.

Batting talent combined with consistency has been proven to be a major aspect in a team's tournament victory. Looking back at the T20WC's history, the list promises to be an exceptional group of players.

Here we take a look at the highest run-getter from every edition of the T20 World Cup.