From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: All the highest run-scorers in Men's T20 World Cup history

Since its inception, each ICC Men's T20 World Cup has seen a new talent emerge to claim the mantle of the highest-run scorer.
Every edition of the T20 World Cup has been graced with batting prowess on the greatest of stages, led by batting greats.
Batting talent combined with consistency has been proven to be a major aspect in a team's tournament victory. Looking back at the T20WC's history, the list promises to be an exceptional group of players.
Here we take a look at the highest run-getter from every edition of the T20 World Cup.
1. Matthew Hayden (2007 T20 World Cup)
Matthew Hayden, a powerful and frightening presence in Australia's lineup, wrought havoc in the tournament's maiden edition in South Africa, tonking the most boundaries (32 fours and 10 sixes) and scoring 265 runs in six matches.
Hayden had made a habit of going unbeaten in run-chases throughout the tournament, this time crushing Bangladesh with a 73* off 48 balls, followed by a 58* off 38 balls against Sri Lanka, which propelled Australia to the semi-finals against India.
Hayden was once again in the heart of things while seeking a place in the finals, scoring 62 off 47 deliveries but was eventually castled by S Sreesanth, resulting in India's victory.
2. Tillakaratne Dilshan (2009 T20 World Cup)
Dilshan was the tournament's top batter, finishing miles ahead of his competitors and winning the Player of the Tournament award.
T20 cricket, which is generally made entertaining by big shots and massive sixes, was overshadowed by Dilshan's ability to identify gaps and 'Dil-scoop' the ball in an audacious manner, as he found the boundary 50 times, 18 more than the second-most (Jacques Kallis).
3. Mahela Jayawardena (2010 T20 World Cup)
An experienced campaigner in Sri Lanka’s ranks, Jayawardena announced his arrival with a bang in their opening match, smashing 81 off 51 balls against New Zealand. However, his effort went in vain with New Zealand winning by two wickets.
After that, the opening batter went on to score Sri Lanka’s first and only century of the T20 World Cup, a 100 off 64 deliveries against Zimbabwe.
4. Shane Watson (2012 T20 World Cup)
Watson was named Player of the Tournament in 2012, when he was at his most devastating.
Despite a high workload with the ball, his bat performance was unaffected. While opening the batting, the all-rounder scored 249 runs at 49.80 with a strike rate of 150, including three fifties.
5. Virat Kohli (2014 T20 World Cup)
Virat Kohli, India's batting ace, was at his brilliant best during the tournament's 2014 edition. Kohli proved to be a strong opponent to whom the opposition had no answer.
Kohli scored 319 runs in six games, including four half-centuries. His runs were completed at an incredible 106.33 average and a consistent strike rate of 129.14.
6. Tamim Iqbal (2016 T20 World Cup)
The Bangladesh southpaw had a tournament to remember that established him as a dangerous white-ball batter. Fireworks from his blade ensured Bangladesh's qualification to the Super 10 stage of the tournament.
He opened the innings with flamboyance and hard-hitting intent. In the first match against the Netherlands, Iqbal played a match-winning hand of 83*.
7. Babar Azam (2021 T20 World Cup)
Class, consistency and candescence. Whenever Azam walked out to bat, the audience was captivated by his elegant drives and ability to switch between gears.
Azam scored a crucial half-century in Pakistan’s first win over India in the T20 World Cup with an unbeaten partnership of 152 with Mohammad Rizwan.
The opener went on to score three more fifties before Pakistan were knocked out by Australia in the semi-final in a thrilling contest.