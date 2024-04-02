Sandeshkhali Victim Or Two-Time MP Haji Nurul Islam Who Will Win The Election From Basirhat

Lok Saba Election 2024: BJP gave ticket to a victim of Sandeshkhali, who was a topic of discussion some time ago, from Basirhat Lok Sabha seat. Trinamool Congress leader Haji Nurul Islam is standing in front of him from Basirhat. Now it remains to be seen whether Haji Nurul, who has won the elections twice, will win or Rekha Patra, who has emerged as the voice of the women of Sandeshkhali for the first time.