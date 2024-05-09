Air India Express terminates 25 employees days after mass sick leave, gives ultimatum to...

Air India Express has terminated at least 25 cabin crew members, a day after hundreds of employees reported sick and failed to report to work that led to disruptions to flight operations. According to sources within the airline, the management on Wednesday terminated cabin crew members who took sick leave between Tuesday and Wednesday due to their unprofessional behaviour, which resulted in inconvenience to thousands of passengers.

The management, sources said, has given an ultimatum to the employees to join work by 4 pm today or face action.