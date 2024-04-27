'His contribution to Team India is....': Former Pakistan captain on comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain and Director of Cricket, Mohammad Hafeez, recently weighed in on the comparison between Team India's talismanic batter, Virat Kohli, and Pakistan captain, Babar Azam.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are widely regarded as two of the greatest batters in modern cricket. The comparison between the two arises from their similar styles of play and remarkable consistency in scoring runs. While Babar Azam has not yet reached the level of dominance that Virat Kohli has achieved in international cricket, he has demonstrated the potential to rival the former Indian captain's caliber.

In an interview with a Pakistani journalist, Hafeez praised the exceptional cricketing skills of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, acknowledging the valuable contributions made by Indian batter's to the international cricket scene. He emphasized that while Babar Azam is a talented player, he still has much to achieve in order to reach the level of Virat Kohli.

"There is no comparison. Both are very good players. Virat Kohli's contribution and performances for Team India are mammoth and fabulous. Babar is doing well for Pakistan but he still has a long way to go to compare with Kohli," former PCB Director of Cricket said.

"There is no comparison between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli" : Mohammad Hafeez pic.twitter.com/bjmdgIQtLD — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) April 26, 2024

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, having achieved numerous records over his illustrious 16-year career. In international cricket, Kohli has scored an impressive 26,733 runs, including 80 centuries and 139 fifties, at an outstanding average of 54.11 in 522 matches.

At 35 years old, Kohli is currently showcasing his talent with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Leading the race for the Orange Cap, Kohli has amassed 430 runs, which includes a century and three fifties, at an impressive average of 61.43 and a strike rate of 145.76 in just 9 matches.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam made the decision to relinquish his captaincy responsibilities in all formats following Pakistan's underwhelming performance in the previous year's ODI World Cup. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old has since resumed his role as the leader of the Men in Green in white-ball cricket, just in time for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024.

Currently, Azam is at the helm of the Pakistan team in the four-match T20I series against New Zealand, which unfortunately ended in a 1-2 series loss.

