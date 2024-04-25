Twitter
Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell in Mahadev betting app IPL streaming case

Tamannaah Bhatia has been summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell in connection with a case of illegal streaming of IPL matches

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia (Image: Instagram)
Maharashtra cyber cell has summoned actor Tamannaah Bhatia in connection with the alleged promotion of the viewing of IPL matches on a subsidiary app of the Mahadev online gaming and betting application, officials said on Thursday.

The actor has been asked to appear before the Maharashtra cyber personnel on April 29, a senior police official said. Bhatia has been summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell for allegedly promoting the viewing of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on the Fairplay betting app, he said.

Some of the IPL matches were also streamed illegally on the app in 2023, officials said citing a complaint in this connection. The actor has been called to record her statement as a witness in the case, an official said. The Maharashtra cyber cell has already recorded the statements of singer Badshah and the managers of actors Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez in the case, he said.

The Mahadev app is under the scanner of various investigation agencies over alleged illegal transactions and betting. Bhatia is known for her films like Baahubali and Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

