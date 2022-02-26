IND vs SL: Memes galore as netizens react to India's 7 wicket win over Sri Lanka

Another day, another win for India, who defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to pick up their 11th consecutive T20I win in a row. It was also their third consecutive series win, since going down in the ODI and Test series to South Africa earlier.

The ODI and T20I series win over West Indies followed by the T20I series win over Sri Lanka will give India massive confidence heading into a busy schedule where they will contest in the T20I World Cup later this year.

While there's still time for that, India's preparations are certainly going well as they build up steam ahead of the World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer scored a sensational 74 run knock, and he was joined in the act by Sanju Samson (39 off 25) first and later by Ravindra Jadeja (45* off 18).

Twitter exploded with memes and reactions from netizens, as India wrapped up yet another series at home, and continued their winning momentum.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to India's 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka:

