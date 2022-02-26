IND vs SL: Sri Lanka's Binura Fernando takes world-class diving catch to dismiss Sanju Samson - WATCH video

India's home T20I series against Sri Lanka has given the hosts plenty to cheer about so far. Be it their winning streak, or the records that the Men in Blue have broken so far, there's no doubt it's all gone India's way.

Sri Lanka however had their moments in the second T20I match, as Binura Fernando plucked a world-class one-handed catch to dismiss Sanju Samson at Dharamshala.

Samson, who had struck 23 runs in Lahiru Kumara's over was looking extremely dangerous when Fernando pulled a world-class catch out of thin air.

READ| IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer-Sanju Samson power India past Sri Lanka, seal series 2-0

Chasing a target of 184, Indian players were trying to accelerate the innings, with both Shreyas Iyer and Samson trying to go for the big hits. Samson in particular was struggling a little but come Lahiru's 13th over, Samson got into the groove.

The 27-year-old began the over with a boundary and followed it up with three sixes to send the crowd into a frenzy. It was the Sri Lankan bowler who had the last laugh though as he dismissed Samson on the last ball of his over, thanks to an outstanding effort from Fernando.

Watch Binura Fernando's one-handed blinder to dismiss Sanju Samson:

Binura Frenando What a catch ! pic.twitter.com/LGNGPkBAb5 — Cricket Holic (@theCricketHolic) February 26, 2022

READ| IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma takes 50th catch in T20Is, first Indian to do so - WATCH video

After Samson departed, Ravindra Jadeja joined Iyer in the middle and he also whacked the ball around the picturesque Dharamshala stadium. Iyer led the way by hitting an unbeaten 74 off 44 balls, and he was ably supported by Samson (39 off 25) and Jadeja (45* off 18) to take the hosts to yet another series win.

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, while also extending their winning streak in T20Is to 11 games.