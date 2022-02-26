IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma takes 50th catch in T20Is, first Indian to do so - WATCH video

Rohit Sharma is having the time of his life at the moment. In every single game, the Indian skipper is breaking one record after another. Keeping up with the trend, in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, Rohit picked up his 50th catch in T20I cricket and became the first Indian player to do so.

Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a clip of Rohit completing his 50th catch in the shortest format. While it wasn't the most difficult catch of all, it was equally as important as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Dinesh Chandimal.

Recently, Rohit became the highest scoring batsman in T20I cricket, with his effort of 44 runs in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

READ| IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka roar back into series, post huge total of 183, India need 184 to win series

In the series decider at Dharamshala, Rohit kept up his trend of breaking records as he completed 50 catches in the format.

Watch Rohit Sharma's 50th catch in T20I format here:

Another day, another milestone!



50th catch for RO in T20Is - He becomes the first cricketer to achieve this feat! #OneFamily #INDvSL @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/mrKYTAJXYl February 26, 2022

Mumbai Indians shared a video of Rohit's achievement with the caption, "Another day, another milestone! 50th catch for RO in T20Is - He becomes the first Indian cricketer to achieve this feat!"

Talking about the match, Sri Lanka played some sensational cricket in the second T20I as they cruised to a total of 183 at Dharamshala. Rohit won the toss earlier in the day but chose to bowl first.

READ| WATCH: MS Dhoni looks unrecognizable in new moustache look of IPL 2022 teaser

Opener Pathum Nissanka who was bowled out on his maiden delivery in the previous match struck a brilliant knock of 75 runs in 53 balls to help the visitors post a huge total.

In reply, India were 68/2 at the time of writing, with openers Rohit and Kishan having been sent back to the dugout.