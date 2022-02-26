IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka roar back into series, post huge total of 183, India need 184 to win series

After going down to India in the first match, Sri Lanka produced a sensational fightback as they posted a huge total of 183 runs in the second T20I match of the series. The visiting team knew, they had put in a good display to keep themselves alive in the series, and it seems they have done a brilliant job.

Opener Pathum Nissanka who was bowled out on his maiden delivery in the previous match struck a brilliant knock of 75 runs in 53 balls to provide Sri Lanka with a great platform to build upon.

His opening partner Danushka Gunathilaka chipped in with a useful 29-ball 38, while skipper Dasun Shanaka hit an explosive 19-ball 47 to propel his side to a fight-worthy total.

India will have their work cut out to chase down this mammoth total and try to wrap up the series.

