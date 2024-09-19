First Hindi film to win top prize at Cannes, was directed by a superstar's brother, never released in India because..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's phoenix acts at box office upon re-release shows how audiences have evolved; Bollywood take note!

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

Coldplay returns to India after 9 years, confirms concert in 2025; know dates, venue, how to buy tickets

'I never expected that…': Anant Ambani's nanny's shocking revelation about Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Bihar: 15 people held for torching 21 houses in Nawada, government says more arrests likely

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's phoenix acts at box office upon re-release shows how audiences have evolved; Bollywood take note!

Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's phoenix acts at box office upon re-release shows how audiences have evolved; Bollywood take note!

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

Coldplay returns to India after 9 years, confirms concert in 2025; know dates, venue, how to buy tickets

Coldplay returns to India after 9 years, confirms concert in 2025; know dates, venue, how to buy tickets

8 sleepiest animals in the world

8 sleepiest animals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

7 alternatives to butter for a healthy lifestyle

7 alternatives to butter for a healthy lifestyle

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूट��ा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

5 most isolated places in the world

5 most isolated places in the world

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's phoenix acts at box office upon re-release shows how audiences have evolved; Bollywood take note!

Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's phoenix acts at box office upon re-release shows how audiences have evolved; Bollywood take note!

Coldplay returns to India after 9 years, confirms concert in 2025; know dates, venue, how to buy tickets

Coldplay returns to India after 9 years, confirms concert in 2025; know dates, venue, how to buy tickets

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

First Hindi film to win top prize at Cannes, was directed by a superstar's brother, never released in India because..

One of the films that helped put India on the global map was the 1986 movie 'Neecha Nagar', directed by Chetan Anand. It starred Chetan Anand's wife Uma Anand, with Rafiq Anwar, Kamini Kaushal, Murad, Rafi Peer, Hamid Butt, and Zohra Sehgal.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 12:04 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

First Hindi film to win top prize at Cannes, was directed by a superstar's brother, never released in India because..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many Bollywood films have been released over the years that have put India on the global map. Festival de Cannes, one of the most revered film festivals in the world, got popular among the Indian audience, thanks to the global presence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, India has had a special connection with Festival de Cannes since before Independence.

One of the films that helped put India on the global map was the 1986 movie 'Neecha Nagar', directed by Chetan Anand. It starred Chetan Anand's wife Uma Anand, with Rafiq Anwar, Kamini Kaushal, Murad, Rafi Peer, Hamid Butt, and Zohra Sehgal. 

Not many people are aware that 'Neecha Nagar' was the first Indian film to gain recognition at the Cannes Film Festival. 'Neecha Nagar' shared the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film (Best Film) award at the first Cannes Film Festival in 1946 with 11 of the 18 entered feature films.

'Neecha Nagar', based on Russian writer Maxim Gorky's 1902 play The Lower Depths, is still the only Indian film that has been awarded the prestigious Palme d'Or.

However, despite being such an influential and important film in Indian cinema history, 'Neecha Nagar' was never released in India. While there is no official reason behind it, reports state that because media censorship for revolutionary content was common during the British Raj, Chetan Anand's anti-imperial drama film might have ruffled a few feathers. This is why it could never be released in India.

Another reason could be that because 'Neecha Nagar' was ultimately an independent film, it did not have enough leeway for a theatre release.

For the unversed, 'Neecha Nagar' was telecasted on Doordarshan, (India's national broadcaster) in the 1980s.

READ | This film had two superstars who never worked together again, was delayed for 3 years, lead actress was replaced but..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Laapataa Ladies to release in Japan, Kiran Rao calls it a 'full-circle moment': 'Their support to...'

Laapataa Ladies to release in Japan, Kiran Rao calls it a 'full-circle moment': 'Their support to...'

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final today: When and where to watch title clash live

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final today: When and where to watch title clash live

DNA TV Show: Record voting in first phase of J-K Assembly Elections, what does it indicate?

DNA TV Show: Record voting in first phase of J-K Assembly Elections, what does it indicate?

Atishi to become Delhi CM: Know why she dropped her second name ‘Marlena’

Atishi to become Delhi CM: Know why she dropped her second name ‘Marlena’

'Her short temper...': Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'one of the most dignified women' in film industry

'Her short temper...': Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'one of the most dignified women' in film industry

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

5 most isolated places in the world

5 most isolated places in the world

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

Meet actor who became bigger than SRK, Salman after debut; signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became bigger than SRK, Salman after debut; signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement