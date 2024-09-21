Twitter
Viral video: Massive 6-foot-long snake found on Rishikesh station platform causes panic, watch

The video of the snake has since gone viral on social media, with netizens sharing and reacting to the footage of the incident.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 06:56 AM IST

Viral video: Massive 6-foot-long snake found on Rishikesh station platform causes panic, watch
In a recent incident that has gone viral, a massive 6-foot-long snake was spotted slithering across the platform at Rishikesh railway station in Uttarakhand. The unexpected appearance of the snake caused a stir among passengers, who were visibly frightened and scrambled for safety, leaving their belongings behind in panic.

The snake was first seen emerging from the tracks, catching everyone by surprise. Eyewitnesses reported that as soon as the snake was spotted, chaos erupted on the platform, with people shouting warnings and rushing to safety. The entire platform was quickly evacuated, and passengers were seen abandoning their luggage in a desperate attempt to avoid the reptile.

The video of the snake has since gone viral on social media, with netizens sharing and reacting to the footage of the incident. The eerie sight of the snake at such a public location has sparked widespread concern among viewers.

Interestingly, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the region. Recently, another snake was discovered inside an air conditioning duct in a classroom at a university in Noida, which also led to panic among students and staff.

Watch the viral video to witness the intense moment when passengers at Rishikesh station came face to face with the massive snake.

 

 

 

