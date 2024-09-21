Twitter
Veteran Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away at 79

Malayalam film industry mourns the sudden demise of veteran actress Kavviyoor Ponnamma.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 06:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Malayalam veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away after undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. She breathed her last at 79 on Friday at a private hospital in Kochi. She was admitted to the hospital due to age-related ailments for months.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of Kaviyoor Ponnamma. "I express my profound grief over the passing of Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who won the hearts of Malayalis through her roles as a mother. Her long artistic career was not limited to cinema alone, but extended to theater and television as well," Chief Minister Office stated.

He added, "With her passing, an illustrious chapter in the history of Malayalam cinema and theater has come to an end. However, she will remain in the hearts of Malayalis through her memorable characters. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time." Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian also shared his condolence over Kaviyoor Ponnamma's demise.
He recalled her as an actress who captured the hearts of Malayalis through her iconic mother roles. Starting her career as a singer and transitioning into theatre, Ponnamma acted in around a thousand films.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma was a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema and her illustrious career spanned over six decades. The funeral of Kaviyoor Ponnamma will take place tomorrow. Public viewing will be held at Kalamassery Municipal Town Hall. Ponnamma was known for her iconic mother roles. She started her journey as a singer, she transitioned to acting through theatre. Her notable films include Asuravithu, Velutha Kathreena, KarakanaKadal, Theerthayathra, Nirmalyam, Chenkol, Bharatham, Santanagopalam, Sukrutham, and many more. She also lent her voice as a playback singer in eight films and appeared in over 25 television series.

Ponnamma was noted for playing the mother to many prominent actors such as Sathyan, Madhu, Prem Nazir, Soman, Sukumaran, Mammootty, and Mohanlal. In addition to her mother's roles, she portrayed diverse characters, including negative roles. She acted in around 1,000 films and even produced the movie
Meghatheertham.

