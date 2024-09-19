First Indian actress to complete Ironman 70.3 triathlon, did 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling; not Shilpa, Sushmita, Priyanka

Here's all you need to know about the first Indian actress to complete the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon.

Earlier, Milind Soman impressed everyone by winning the Ironman title in the ‘‘toughest’ triathlon in Zurich. Now, this actress has become the only Indian actress to complete Ironman 70.3, also known as the Half Ironman triathlon.

The actress we are talking about is Saiyami Kher. Saiyami who is known for her roles in Bollywood movies like Ghoomer, and Mirzya has achieved a remarkable personal milestone by completing the prestigious Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Germany. She becomes the only Indian actress from India to successfully finish this physically demanding race, which consists of a 1.9 km swim, 90 km of cycling, and a 21.1 km run completed back to back.

The Ironman 70.3 is one of the most challenging endurance races in the world, testing the limits of athletes from around the globe. Saiyami’s dedication and perseverance saw her through to the end, marking her as one of the few who managed to complete the race.

Saiyami, who has been training for the past year while juggling her busy film schedule, reflected on the journey with immense pride and gratitude, "Crossing the finish line of the Ironman 70.3 and getting that medal has to be one of the proudest moments of my life. This has been on my bucket list forever, and I am just so happy I finally did it! Training for an Ironman while juggling 12 to 14-hour shooting was tough. There were days when motivation was nowhere to be found, and it really felt like a battle with myself. No one else could put in those hours; it was all on me. Through all the ups and downs—missed flights, lost luggage, and everything else—I made it to the finish. This race has been about losing my way but ultimately finding my path. I’m very happy I managed this, not just for finishing but for the journey that got me here. It showed me the power of determination and how if you put your mind to something no one can stop you. I’ll carry this moment with me forever! I want to be a Lambi race ki ghodi not only in endurance sport but also in my acting career”.

Saiyami Kher was last seen in the movie Sharmajee Ki Beti which also starred Sakshi Tanwar and Divya Dutta. The film is available to watch on Prime Video. She will next be seen in the movie SDGM. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and stars Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda among others in key roles.

