Meet woman, an Indian who co-founded Rs 764 crore, who sold her business to Mukesh Ambani but...

Veteran Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away at 79

'When Shah Rukh Khan hugged me and lifted me...': Gurdas Maan recalls memories with superstar while shooting Veer-Zaara

Meet Punjabi singer set to feature in FC 25 video game, not Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Honey Singh, B Praak, AP Dhillon

Top Hezbollah commander among 8 killed in Lebanon's Beirut attack, 50 others injured

Meet woman, an Indian who co-founded Rs 764 crore, who sold her business to Mukesh Ambani but...

In 2014, Richa was recognized as the "Top Woman Entrepreneur" by a poll conducted by The Economic Times.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 06:41 AM IST

Richa Kar, the founder of Zivame, embarked on her entrepreneurial journey with a clear mission: to make intimate wear shopping more comfortable and private for women, offering a wide range of options. This vision led her to create Zivame, an online platform dedicated to women's lingerie. Today, the company is valued at over Rs 764 crore, and Richa serves on its board of directors. According to the Economic Times, her net worth is estimated at Rs 749 crore.

However, Richa's path to success wasn’t easy. Despite the common expectation that family will support an entrepreneur's vision, Richa faced significant criticism from her own family, particularly her mother, who initially felt ashamed of her work. Even her friends mocked her efforts. Over time, though, her mother's perspective changed as she witnessed Richa’s dedication and perseverance.

Born in Jamshedpur in 1980, Richa graduated from BITS Pilani and completed her Master’s degree at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in 2007. She gained professional experience working at companies like SAP and Spencer's. To kickstart her business, she borrowed nearly Rs 35 lakh from friends and family, lacking the funds herself. Richa applied her experience from SAP, where she tracked Victoria’s Secret’s online sales, to shape her vision for Zivame—one of India’s largest intimate wear e-commerce platforms for women. She emphasised the importance of educating women about lingerie shopping, ensuring they choose items that fit their bodies and preferences.

In 2014, Richa was recognized as the "Top Woman Entrepreneur" by a poll conducted by The Economic Times, and she also appeared in Fortune India’s 40 under 40 list. Zivame gained popularity among Indian women by offering 5,000 patterns, 50 brands, and 100 sizes, catering to diverse needs. The platform eventually expanded its product offerings to include women’s apparel, activewear, and sleepwear. In 2011, she launched Zivame Studios to extend the brand's reach to tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India.

In 2020, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail acquired Zivame, but Richa retained her equity in the company.

