WATCH: MS Dhoni looks unrecognizable in new moustache look of IPL 2022 teaser

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has sported a new avatar for one of the teasers of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 promos. While he may not play for the national team these days, Dhoni nonetheless remains a popular face among fans.

That's one reason why Dhoni was seen in adverts and commercials for IPL 2021 as well, and ahead of the upcoming season, Dhoni has donned a new look, which features a moustache.

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman looks unrecognisable in his new avatar, which got his fans talking all over social media.

Here's is MS Dhoni's new look:

Meanwhile, Dhoni will once again turn out for his beloved franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who retained the former World Cup-winning captain as the second pick behind Ravindra Jadeja. For the unversed, Dhoni has led CSK to four titles in the cash-rich league.

Chennai Super Kings have been placed in Group B as per IPL's new format, alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT). CSK will play two games against all of the aforementioned teams, and they will also play Mumbai Indians of group A twice, and they will face off other group A teams just once.