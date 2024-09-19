Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

Sarfaraz Ahmed trolls Babar Azam in Champions One-Day Cup, star batter responds with century

He finished unbeaten on 104 runs off 100 balls, playing a pivotal role in pushing the team total to 271/7 in the allotted 50 overs.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 10:37 PM IST

Courtesy: X/Screengrab
After enduring significant criticism for his recent form, Babar Azam silenced his critics with a remarkable century in the ongoing Pakistan Champions One-Day Cup. 

Babar showcased his talent during the match between the Stallions and the Dolphins, representing the Stallions in the tournament. He finished unbeaten on 104 runs off 100 balls, playing a pivotal role in pushing the team total to 271/7 in the allotted 50 overs.

Despite facing immense pressure due to his previous low scores, particularly against the Bangladesh side, Babar displayed his best form with a magnificent century, which included 7 fours and 3 sixes. When Babar took to the crease, the Stallions were in a favorable position but struggling with a low run rate. However, Babar's exceptional batting skills helped the team navigate through a challenging situation, despite facing criticism from his former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Upon reaching his century, Babar received a standing ovation from the crowd, acknowledging his outstanding performance. Currently, Babar ranks second in the list of top run-scorers in the tournament, having amassed 225 runs from three innings at an impressive average of 112.50.

