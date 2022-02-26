IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer-Sanju Samson power India past Sri Lanka, seal series 2-0

Team India have sealed yet another series win. While Sri Lanka gave it their all, after scoring a mammoth 183 in the second T20I at Dharamshala, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja's blitz inspired the hosts to a 7 wicket victory.

India have now won 11 T20I games in a row, they've sealed a third consecutive series win on the trot. This is the seventh consecutive series win at home, which highlights the recent progress from the Men in Blue.

Headlined by Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 74 run knock, along with important contributions from Sanju Samson (39 off 25) and Ravindra Jadeja's quickfire 18-ball 45*, India were able to swipe aside the Sri Lankan challenge to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

India take an unassailable 2-0 series lead



