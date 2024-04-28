Twitter
Education

Meet woman whose father aspired for her to become IAS, cracked UPSC, studied for 11 hours a day, her AIR was…

Purvi Nanda's journey to becoming an IRS officer is a success story that inspires many. Hailing from Udaipur, Purvi graduated from the National Law University and set her sights on the prestigious Civil Service Examination.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: Instagram
Purvi Nanda's journey to becoming an IRS officer is a success story that inspires many. Hailing from Udaipur, Purvi graduated from the National Law University and set her sights on the prestigious Civil Service Examination. Her father's dream of seeing her as an IAS officer motivated her to prepare for the UPSC exam. 

While many aspiring UPSC candidates opt for coaching classes, Purvi chose a different path. She believed in the power of independent study and spent ten to eleven hours daily preparing for the exam. Her approach included solving past years' question papers, which helped her understand the exam's format and improve her knowledge base. 

Purvi's determination and hard work paid off when she secured the 224th rank in the 2020 UPSC exam. Although she did not achieve her goal of becoming an IAS officer, her success was still admirable. Purvi decided to join the IRS for the time being but will continue to prepare until she becomes an IAS officer, and she was appointed as an Assistant Commissioner in the Income Tax Department. 

Purvi's story is an inspiration for those who believe that coaching classes are the only way to clear the UPSC exam. Her success proves that with the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve their goals. Purvi has also written a book, "Behind the Scene: The Untold Stories of UPSC Aspirants," which offers insights into the challenges faced by UPSC candidates.

