What is 'aam manorath', know it's connection with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Antilia

While most of the mangoes produced here are exported, there's a tradition associated with mangoes called 'Aam Manorath,' celebrated grandly by the Ambani family

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia and a prominent industrialist. He has created the Dhirubhai Ambani Lakhibag Amrayee at the Jamnagar Reliance Refinery Complex, spread over approximately 600 acres. While most of the mangoes produced here are exported, there's a tradition associated with mangoes called 'Aam Manorath,' celebrated grandly by the Ambani family. This tradition has a connection to Lord Krishna as well.

Known for their religious inclinations, Mukesh Ambani and his family are devout followers of Lord Krishna, particularly at the Shreenathji temple in Rajasthan. They often visit the temple for prayers and rituals. The tradition linked to this temple is also celebrated at their Antilia residence.

At the Krishna temple in Antilia, the Ambani family celebrates 'Aam Manorath' every year. Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, oversees the preparations closely. During this festival, the first harvest of mangoes is offered to the idol of Lord Shri Krishna as Shreenathji.

The temple at Antilia is adorned with mangoes, and even mango-themed decorations, including mango-shaped lanterns, are made. According to TV9, mangoes for this festival are specially brought from the Reliance orchards in Jamnagar. The festival is accompanied by splendid folklore.

There's a popular folklore associated with Lord Shri Krishna's fondness for mangoes. Once, while playing in his courtyard in Gokul, Krishna heard a poor woman selling mangoes. Hearing her voice, he rushed to her with a handful of grains in his palms to exchange for mangoes. However, by the time he reached her, only a few grains remained. Seeing his innocence, the woman gave him as many mangoes as could fit in his palms, which turned into jewels and ornaments when he opened his hands. This story inspires the celebration of 'Aam Manorath.