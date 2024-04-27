What is 'aam manorath', know it's connection with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Antilia

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rasikh Dar power DC to 10-run win over MI

Meet man who started his journey as 12th-grade passout, built Rs 25000 crore company, his net worth is…

Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya confirms her break up with co-contestant Samarth Jurel: 'Zabardasti ghaseetenge to...'

'If I don’t get a chance despite...': Shubman Gill makes big statement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rasikh Dar power DC to 10-run win over MI

Meet man who started his journey as 12th-grade passout, built Rs 25000 crore company, his net worth is…

7 common weight loss myths

7 happiest countries in the world

Benefits of drinking black coffee before a workout

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Highlights: Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls Recorded Voter Turnout Of 63%

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) Goes Missing, Father Files Complaint

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Uttar Pradesh: Ground Report And Analysis Of Noida And Ghaziabad

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya confirms her break up with co-contestant Samarth Jurel: 'Zabardasti ghaseetenge to...'

Alaya F says Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure didn't bother her: 'The reviews aren’t...'

HomeBusiness

Business

What is 'aam manorath', know it's connection with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Antilia

While most of the mangoes produced here are exported, there's a tradition associated with mangoes called 'Aam Manorath,' celebrated grandly by the Ambani family

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 06:36 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia and a prominent industrialist. He has created the Dhirubhai Ambani Lakhibag Amrayee at the Jamnagar Reliance Refinery Complex, spread over approximately 600 acres. While most of the mangoes produced here are exported, there's a tradition associated with mangoes called 'Aam Manorath,' celebrated grandly by the Ambani family. This tradition has a connection to Lord Krishna as well.

Known for their religious inclinations, Mukesh Ambani and his family are devout followers of Lord Krishna, particularly at the Shreenathji temple in Rajasthan. They often visit the temple for prayers and rituals. The tradition linked to this temple is also celebrated at their Antilia residence.

At the Krishna temple in Antilia, the Ambani family celebrates 'Aam Manorath' every year. Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, oversees the preparations closely. During this festival, the first harvest of mangoes is offered to the idol of Lord Shri Krishna as Shreenathji.

The temple at Antilia is adorned with mangoes, and even mango-themed decorations, including mango-shaped lanterns, are made. According to TV9, mangoes for this festival are specially brought from the Reliance orchards in Jamnagar. The festival is accompanied by splendid folklore.

There's a popular folklore associated with Lord Shri Krishna's fondness for mangoes. Once, while playing in his courtyard in Gokul, Krishna heard a poor woman selling mangoes. Hearing her voice, he rushed to her with a handful of grains in his palms to exchange for mangoes. However, by the time he reached her, only a few grains remained. Seeing his innocence, the woman gave him as many mangoes as could fit in his palms, which turned into jewels and ornaments when he opened his hands. This story inspires the celebration of 'Aam Manorath.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 90s top Bollywood actress, who gave hits with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ended career; has now become…

Meet actress who was in love with Dev Anand, rejected superhit film for shocking reason, then quit acting, is now..

Gautam Singhania’s estranged wife Nawaz Modi faces major setback, wants Rs 58340000000 for…

Krishna Mukherjee accuses Shubh Shagun producer of harassing, threatening her: ‘I was changing clothes when...'

Meet actress, who worked as waitress, was confused for drug peddler, bullied over looks, now owns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement