IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer-Sanju Samson power India past Sri Lanka, seal series 2-0

Team India have sealed yet another series win. While Sri Lanka gave it their all, after scoring a mammoth 183 in the second T20I at Dharamshala, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja's blitz inspired the hosts to a 7 wicket victory.

India have now won 11 T20I games in a row, they've sealed a third consecutive series win on the trot. This is the seventh consecutive series win at home, which highlights the recent progress from the Men in Blue.

Headlined by Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 74 run knock, along with important contributions from Sanju Samson (39 off 25) and Ravindra Jadeja's quickfire 18-ball 45*, India were able to swipe aside the Sri Lankan challenge to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

India take an unassailable 2-0 series lead



They win the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala with seven wickets in hand #INDvSL | https://t.co/rpWS0qitjC pic.twitter.com/wGLfTLhTZe — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2022

After a slow start for India, Iyer and Samson's 84 run partnership off 50 deliveries brought India back into the contest. Chasing a huge total of 184, India got off to a shaky start as they lost skipper Rohit Sharma early.

Dushmantha Chameera struck in the first over of India's innings to send Rohit back to the dugout. Shreyas Iyer then walked out to partner Ishan Kishan in the middle. While the latter hit a memorable 89 run knock in the previous outing, he looked out of touch in Dharamshala.

After a couple of hits and misses, Lahiru Kumara got the better of Kishan to bring his 16-run inning to an end.

Shreyas Iyer is awarded Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 74* off 44 deliveries @Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/afaxCVClac — BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022

Iyer was subsequently joined by Sanju Samson and the pair of them did really well to pull India away from the jaws of defeat. Slowly but steadily, Iyer accelerated the innings and Samson rotated the strike.

After drinks though, the India batsmen found their groove. Iyer started to hit the ball around the park and Samson scored 23 runs off Kumara's 13th over but departed thanks to world-class reflexes from Binura Fernando.



Ravindra Jadeja then joined the act alongside Iyer and the pair forged a match-winning partnership to lead India home. With the series sealed, the hosts will look to inflict a third-consecutive whitewash against their opponents on Sunday.