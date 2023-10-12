IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023 tickets have this whopping resale price, more than 10 times original cost

The resale price of the India vs Pakistan cricket match in the ODI World Cup 2023 left netizens shocked, selling for more than 10 times its original value.

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, October 14, in Ahmedabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While cricket fans are scrambling to find last minute tickets, their resale value has left the netizens stunned.

The India vs Pakistan match tickets went lives weeks ago on the official ticket partner of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, BookMyShow. While the tickets were sold out within hours of them going live, the resale value of these tickets has skyrocketed.

The base level tickets of the IND vs PAK match in the World Cup 2023 were being sold for Rs 2200, while the lounge and higher level tickets went up for sale at around Rs 15,000. According to a Bloomberg report, a man sold his ticket for the epic clash at over 10 times the original price.

Bloomberg quoted a man who bought the India vs Pakistan ticket at Rs 2200 at the time of the sale of the tickets, but ended up reselling his ticket just two days before the match. Now, the resale value of the IND vs PAK ticket was Rs 22,000.

Nikhil Wadhwani sold his ticket on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and saw a massive bidding war. “I was absolutely shocked to see the demand,” said Wadhwani, who used to work on Nomura Holdings Inc.’s trading desk in India’s financial capital. “I got a flurry of messages with offers much larger than I expected.”

Earlier, a black market ticket website was selling front row seat tickets of the much-awaited word cup match for up to Rs 19 lakhs. The last time India played against Pakistan was in the Asia Cup 2023, when the match was stalled several times because of rains.

