'There is a lot of moral policing': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to receiving social media hate, says 'it made me feel...'

Shahid Kapoor has this to say about playing Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in their biopics: 'They would maybe want…'

Virat Kohli passes best fielder medal to Shardul Thakur after his brilliant catch in IND vs AFG match

Amazon Great Indian Festival: up to 50% discount on tablets from Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video trailer: Nimrat Kaur investigates Radhika Madan's mysterious death in crime thriller

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

IND vs PAK: Indian cricketers who may play against Pakistan for first time in ODI World Cup

6 Natural ways to combat period cramps

Batters with most runs in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

Virat Kohli passes best fielder medal to Shardul Thakur after his brilliant catch in IND vs AFG match

India is gearing up for their next match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday (14 October) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

Post India’s win against Afghanistan yesterday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Indian bowler Shardul Thakur has been receiving lot of praises for his stunning catch in the match. 

With respect to that, Virat Kohli makes a beautiful gesture by passing the best fielder medal to the Indian bowler.

In a video posted by BCCI on X, Virat can be seen awarding the medal to Thakur with the Indian team present there at the dressing room.

In the first innings, Hardik was bowling the fourth ball of the thirteenth over to Afghan batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz. It was a bouncer ball which Gurbaaz hits into the air that was flewing to Thakur. 

Thakur judged the ball well and caught it before the boundary line. But as he was about to fall beyond the boundary line, he released the ball in the air.  He puts one foot outside boundary line to balance and then comes inside to catch the ball, departing Gurbaaz for 21 runs.

Prior to Thakur getting best fielder medal, Kohli also received the best fielder award by fielding coach T. Dilip for his excellent fielding in India’s World Cup 2023 opening match against Australia.

Kohli took two catches in the match and became the no.1 Indian player to have taken most catches in ODI World Cups. 

India is gearing up for their next match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday (14 October) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

