Virat Kohli passes best fielder medal to Shardul Thakur after his brilliant catch in IND vs AFG match

India is gearing up for their next match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday (14 October) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Post India’s win against Afghanistan yesterday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Indian bowler Shardul Thakur has been receiving lot of praises for his stunning catch in the match.

With respect to that, Virat Kohli makes a beautiful gesture by passing the best fielder medal to the Indian bowler.

In a video posted by BCCI on X, Virat can be seen awarding the medal to Thakur with the Indian team present there at the dressing room.

In the first innings, Hardik was bowling the fourth ball of the thirteenth over to Afghan batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz. It was a bouncer ball which Gurbaaz hits into the air that was flewing to Thakur.

Thakur judged the ball well and caught it before the boundary line. But as he was about to fall beyond the boundary line, he released the ball in the air. He puts one foot outside boundary line to balance and then comes inside to catch the ball, departing Gurbaaz for 21 runs.

Prior to Thakur getting best fielder medal, Kohli also received the best fielder award by fielding coach T. Dilip for his excellent fielding in India’s World Cup 2023 opening match against Australia.

Kohli took two catches in the match and became the no.1 Indian player to have taken most catches in ODI World Cups.

