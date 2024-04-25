This Ranbir Kapoor flop broke his heart, filmmaker quit directing films after failure, later became cult classic on TV

After delivering two hits, Wake Up Sid and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009, Ranbir Kapoor failed to score a hattrick because his third release, Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year, flopped.

In 2023, Ranbir Kapoor delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of the year-Animal. In 17 years of career, Ranbir has achieved a stature for himself. He's called the new-gen superstar, and when it comes to his performance, the actor has never disappointed his fans. Even in his worst, critically panned, flop films, Ranbir has performed with utmost sincerity and it shows on the screen.

Today, we will discuss Ranbir's lowest-grossing film. This movie was released in the year when he became the youth's favourite. In that year, he gave two superhit films, a coming-of-age drama, and a romantic comedy. This movie was expected to become his third consecutive hit, Trade pundits predicted that Ranbir would score a hat-trick that year. However, when the film was finally released, it earned critical appreciation but failed commercially. The positive reviews didn't help at the box office, and the movie became his biggest flop. Well, we're not talking about Shamshera, Bombay Velvet, Saawariyaa, Besharam, and definitely not Roy.

Ranbir Kapoor's lowest earner is...

Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year, director Shimit Amin (of Chak De India fame) and Ranbir's first collaboration was a critical success, but a major financial failure. In the film, Harpreet Singh Bedi (Ranbir Kapoor), a B. Com. graduate, becomes a salesman with a big corporate computer assembly and service company, AYS, headed by MD Sunil Puri (Manish Chaudhari). While working at AYS, he finds a new enterprise, Rocket Sales Corporation, from within AYS, and operates the business secretly with the help of his colleagues.

Filmmaker quit direction after Rocket Singh's failure

After Ranbir Kapoor-starrer flopped, the Chak De India director Shimit Amin didn't direct any other film. He worked as a consultant in Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra's Shudh Desi Romance. In 2020, Shimit co-directed series A Suitable Boy with Mira Nair.

How Rocket Singh is Ranbir Kapoor's lowest-earner film?

Released in cinemas on December 11, 2009, the film grossed Rs 33 crores worldwide against a budget of Rs 16 crores. His other flop, Besharam grossed Rs 95 crores worldwide. Roy grossed Rs 56 crores worldwide. Even Bombay Velvet grossed Rs 43 crores worldwide and Shamshera grossed Rs 60.75 crores. As per the box office returns, Rocket Singh is Ranbir's lowest-earning film of his career.

Ranbir Kapoor on Rocket Singh's failure, and film becoming cult classic on TV

In an interview, Ranbir confessed that the failure of Rocket Singh broke his heart. As years passed, Rocket Singh earned cult status, and popularity on television. Even today, Ranbir fans consider his performance of Harpreet Singh Bedi as one of his career's best. On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park.