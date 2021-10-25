IND vs PAK: Fans over the moon as 'Mauka Mauka' ads officially over after India's loss - Check hilarious reactions

The host broadcasters, Star Sports brought back the popular 'mauka mauka' advertisement ahead of India's game against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Even though it continued in the same vein of friendly banter, the fans didn't have a liking this time.

They made a couple of ads, in the first one it was shot in an electronic store which referred to Pakistan fans breaking TV sets while the second was set in a school where two kids were learning the concept of zero, which referred to the fact that Pakistan hadn't won against India ever in the World Cup games.

However, it changed on Sunday as Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets.

Team India were pegged back early by the left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, who removed Rohit Sharma for a duck in the very first over and clean bowled KL Rahul on the first ball of his next over as the men in blue couldn't recover from the same.

The rebuilding phase got prolonged for India as they lost Suryakumar Yadav as well in the powerplay. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant helped their side get to a total of 151 runs but it wasn't enough as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam breezed through to the target with immaculate ease.

The fans were over the moon that the 'Mauka Mauka' advertisements which were started as fun banter to create excitement for the big clash between the two nations in the 2015 Cricket World Cup have taken a weird route that hasn't impressed them and the viewers alike. Here are some of the reactions:

No mauka mauka ads from next year pic.twitter.com/MI4Ip7zh9R — Manya (@CSKian716) October 24, 2021

Mauka Mauka actor's career when Pakistan wins the game against India pic.twitter.com/T5rF264Uum — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 24, 2021

It's a humiliating defeat. From team selection to less preparation there are numerous reasons. But a stellar performance from our Pakistan team. Let's concentrate on the remaining matches. Finally it's goodbye to mauka mauka shit ads. pic.twitter.com/XJe3AoWomX — KARTHIK (@get2karthik) October 24, 2021

Star sports realise that they can't use Mauka mauka ads for next #INDvPAK match. pic.twitter.com/Qk27B9fzp5 — Ashish kumar Neela (@NeelaAshish) October 24, 2021

Star Sports ad agency realising they won't be able to do #MaukaMauka again pic.twitter.com/nRfGlBsvFB — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 24, 2021