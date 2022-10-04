'I'll be cheering on the team..': Jasprit Bumrah speaks out after being ruled out of T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has finally broken his silence after being ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup through injury. The BCCI on Monday confirmed that Bumrah will not be able to take part in the spectacle Down Under, and now Bumrah himself has released a statement.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Bumrah wrote that he was 'gutted' not to be able to compete at the T20 World Cup because of his back injury. He further added that he will continue to root for the Men in Blue.

"I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," wrote the 27-year-old.

Having only just recovered from another back issue of late, Bumrah had played two T20Is against Australia, before Rohit Sharma revealed that he felt a niggle and thus didn't play in the 1st T20I against South Africa. A day after India's win in Trivandrum, the fears were allayed as he was ruled out of the upcoming World Cup.

While the likes of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid were still hopeful of a miraculous recovery, the news was confirmed by BCCI on Monday, ahead of India's third T20I versus South Africa.

While Mohammed Siraj has replaced Bumrah for the ongoing South Africa series, Mohammed Shami is in line to replace the star pacer in India's T20 World Cup squad, with Siraj then being called up along with the travelling reserves.