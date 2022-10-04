Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'I'll be cheering on the team..': Jasprit Bumrah speaks out after being ruled out of T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah has broken his silence after getting ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022. The star pacer revealed that he will keep supporting Team India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

'I'll be cheering on the team..': Jasprit Bumrah speaks out after being ruled out of T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has finally broken his silence after being ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup through injury. The BCCI on Monday confirmed that Bumrah will not be able to take part in the spectacle Down Under, and now Bumrah himself has released a statement. 

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Bumrah wrote that he was 'gutted' not to be able to compete at the T20 World Cup because of his back injury. He further added that he will continue to root for the Men in Blue. 

"I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," wrote the 27-year-old. 

READ| Mukesh Kumar celebrates Team India call-up in epic 'dekh raha hai binod' manner, watch viral video

Having only just recovered from another back issue of late, Bumrah had played two T20Is against Australia, before Rohit Sharma revealed that he felt a niggle and thus didn't play in the 1st T20I against South Africa. A day after India's win in Trivandrum, the fears were allayed as he was ruled out of the upcoming World Cup. 

While the likes of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid were still hopeful of a miraculous recovery, the news was confirmed by BCCI on Monday, ahead of India's third T20I versus South Africa. 

READ| IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Indore Holkar stadium pitch, weather report for India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

While Mohammed Siraj has replaced Bumrah for the ongoing South Africa series, Mohammed Shami is in line to replace the star pacer in India's T20 World Cup squad, with Siraj then being called up along with the travelling reserves. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Hartalika Teej 2022: Facts that you need to know about Hartalika Teej
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab National Bank WhatsApp banking: Know how to use the service, step-by-step guide
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.