Search icon
trendingNowenglish3088845
HomeIndia

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live: BJD in Odisha detached from ground realities, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Odisha will support the BJP in 'record numbers' in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state

Reported By:Shivam Verma| Edited By: Shivam Verma |Source: |Updated: May 11, 2024, 08:00 AM IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live: BJD in Odisha detached from ground realities, says PM Modi
PM Modi

Accusing the Biju Janata Dal of being "oblivious to people's grievances" and detached from the ground realities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Odisha will support the BJP in "record numbers" in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state.

"While our Government has done extensive work, BJD is totally detached from the ground realities and is oblivious to people's grievances. They have totally misunderstood the great culture and ethos of Odisha. No wonder Bhubaneswar and Odisha will support the BJP in record numbers," PM Modi said in a series of posts on X.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal is all set to attend his first roadshow in Delhi today after getting released from Tihar jail.

Kejriwal's release came after more than 50 days in custody following his arrest by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Here are the live updates

LIVE Blog
11 May 2024
07:59 AM

Rahul Gandhi and INDI alliance have understood that they will be wiped out: Jitan Ram Manjhi

06:39 AM

Several leaders of different parties join Congress

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening
Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’
Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates
Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Biden administration expresses concern over Israel's use of US arms, cite potential violation of international law
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews