Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live: BJD in Odisha detached from ground realities, says PM Modi

PM Modi

Accusing the Biju Janata Dal of being "oblivious to people's grievances" and detached from the ground realities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Odisha will support the BJP in "record numbers" in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state.

"While our Government has done extensive work, BJD is totally detached from the ground realities and is oblivious to people's grievances. They have totally misunderstood the great culture and ethos of Odisha. No wonder Bhubaneswar and Odisha will support the BJP in record numbers," PM Modi said in a series of posts on X.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal is all set to attend his first roadshow in Delhi today after getting released from Tihar jail.

Kejriwal's release came after more than 50 days in custody following his arrest by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

