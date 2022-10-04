IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Indore Holkar stadium pitch, weather report for India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Indore Holkar stadium pitch, weather report

With the T20 series in the bag, Team India will be hoping to inflict a clean sweep over South Africa in the third and final match of the series in Indore.

The Men in Blue won a one-sided first meeting between the two teams in Thiruvanthapuram, followed by a nail-biting contest in Guwahati which resulted in another 16-run win for the hosts. Now that Rohit Sharma and Co have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series they will be going for the clean sweep.

As per multiple reports, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be rested for the third T20I, so there could be some changes in personnel as well.

Ahead of the final match of the series, here's all you need to know about the weather and pitch report of Indore's Holkar Stadium

IND vs SA 3rd T20I weather forecast

Thankfully for the fans a full match can be expected in Indore with very less chances of rain despite humidity being on the higher side at 91 per cent. As per weather reports, the temperature of Indore city could hover near around 21 degrees.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I T20I Pitch Report

Team India have a good record at this venue winning both the T20Is they've played in Indore. The Holkar Stadium pitch has very short boundaries and offers consistent bounce so there's a bit of help for both the bowlers and batsmen as well. There have been some high-scoring encounters at this venue and expect another entertaining clash on Tuesday.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming

IND vs SA 3rd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST on October 4, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and can also be watched live on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi