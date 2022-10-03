IND vs SA 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live in India

India vs South Africa

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against South Africa after winning the first and second games. The home side defeated the Proteas by 8 wickets in the first match and then followed it with a 16-run win in a high-scoring match.

India can afford to rest a few of their key players but the hosts will be determined to put up a complete performance before they take the flight to Australia on October 6.

Rohit Sharma-led team defended 237, despite David Miller's brave unbeaten 106. For the first time on home soil, India won against South Africa in a T20 bilateral series. Now, India will be looking for a clean sweep, while the visitors will be hoping for a consolation win.

India gave 151 runs in the final ten overs as all bowlers were sent to the cleaners. India's offence was weak without Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With only one game remaining before the T20 World Cup, death over bowling is still a major issue for the team.

Here's all you need to know about India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

When will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match take place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, October 4.

Where will India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match take place?

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time will India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match begin?

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match live on TV in India?

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match live streaming in India?

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs South Africa probable playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi