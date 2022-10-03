Search icon
IND vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa in Indore

Know all the details related to fantasy picks about the upcoming 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa which will be played in Indore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:36 PM IST

India vs South Africa

India will lock horns with South Africa in the third T20I on Tuesday (October 4). India have already sealed the series 2-0. David Miller’s valiant unbeaten 106 went in vain as the Rohit Sharma-led side defended 237. 

India defeated South Africa in a T20 bilateral series for the first-time in-home soil. Now India will be eying a whitewash while the visitors would be aiming for a consolation win

India leaked 151 in the last 10 overs as all the bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Without Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India’s attack looked listless. With only one game to go before the T20 World Cup, death over bowling still remains a huge concern for the team.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 

Keeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, David Miller (C)

All-rounders – Wayne Parnell, Axar Patel

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, Keshav Maharaj

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel,Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa:  Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA Match Details

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST on Tuesday, October 4 at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. The live-action will be telecasted on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. 

