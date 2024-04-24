Hassan Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

Evolution of Diagnostic Industry: New trends and models transforming the healthcare industry

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Watch: Union minister Nitin Gadkari faints during campaign rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, video surfaces

Amroha Lok Sabha constituency elections: Know polling date, candidates list, past results and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Abhishek Sharma, co-founder of Edansh, highlights transformative impact of AI on education sector, discusses its future

Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

Evolution of Diagnostic Industry: New trends and models transforming the healthcare industry

Best and worst cooking oils for heart health

Benefits of drinking amla juice regularly 

9 must-watch films based on college life

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

Kim Kardashian wants Taylor Swift to 'move on' from their years-old feud

Puneet Vashist comments on shedding 'bad boy' image, his 2nd innings, adapting positive attitude: 'I have...'

HomeIndia

India

Hassan Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

On April 26, the second phase of the polls will take place, during which the Hassan constituency, one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, will cast its vote.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 05:39 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Hassan Lok Sabha constituency
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The polls will be conducted in seven phases, commencing from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4. On April 26, the second phase of the polls will take place, during which the Hassan constituency, one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, will cast its vote. It is noteworthy that in the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019, the voter turnout for the Hassan constituency was 1278653. It is also pertinent to mention that the counting of votes for the Hassan constituency will take place on June 4 along with the results of the general elections.

Hassan Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

As we gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in the Hassan Constituency, the race for the seat is heating up with Prajwal Revanna from the NDA and M Shreyas Patel from the Indian National Congress emerging as the leading contenders.

Hassan Lok Sabha Election past results

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Prajwal Revanna, a JD(S) candidate, emerged victorious from the Hassan constituency with a total of 676606 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, H D Devegowda from JD(S) won from the Hassan constituency securing 509841 votes.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elevating Consumer Trust: The Rise of Star Evaluator in the Online Review Landscape

Two hospitalised, several crew members injured after truck crash on set of Eddie Murhpy's The Pickup

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Rahul Gandhi to Hema Malini, check full list of key candidates in Phase 2

C-Suite Calling: Actionable Insights for Sustainable Growth Powered by Digital Trust

Meet couple who donated island to Yoga guru Ramdev, gave loan to start Rs 55490 crore firm, they live in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement