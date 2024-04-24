Hassan Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

On April 26, the second phase of the polls will take place, during which the Hassan constituency, one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, will cast its vote.

The polls will be conducted in seven phases, commencing from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4. On April 26, the second phase of the polls will take place, during which the Hassan constituency, one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, will cast its vote. It is noteworthy that in the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019, the voter turnout for the Hassan constituency was 1278653. It is also pertinent to mention that the counting of votes for the Hassan constituency will take place on June 4 along with the results of the general elections.

Hassan Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

As we gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in the Hassan Constituency, the race for the seat is heating up with Prajwal Revanna from the NDA and M Shreyas Patel from the Indian National Congress emerging as the leading contenders.

Hassan Lok Sabha Election past results

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Prajwal Revanna, a JD(S) candidate, emerged victorious from the Hassan constituency with a total of 676606 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, H D Devegowda from JD(S) won from the Hassan constituency securing 509841 votes.