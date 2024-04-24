Twitter
Ranveer Singh's biggest flop suffered Rs 90-crore loss, faced several delays, was remake of 80s' classic, earned only...

Ranveer Singh's biggest flop suffered Rs 90-crore loss, faced several delays, was remake of 80s' classic, earned only...

Ranveer Singh's biggest flop is Cirkus. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore, the film earned only Rs 60 crore worldwide. The Rohit Shetty directorial was the remake of the 1982 classic Angoor.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 06:11 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ranveer Singh in Cirkus
From Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat to Simmba and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh has had multiple successful films in his career. But, the actor has also seen failures in the form of Kill Dil and Jayeshbhai Jordaar too. However, the biggest flop in Ranveer Singh's career has been the 2022 film Cirkus.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the period comedy drama Cirkus featured Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time in his career. Varun Sharma also played double roles. The two leading ladies in the film were Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Cirkus also starred a bunch of comedy actors such as Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Murali Sharma, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Tiku Talsania among others and every one of them failed to make audiences laugh.

Made on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore, the Rohit Shetty directorial bombed at the box office and earned Rs 38 crore net in India and Rs 60 crore gross worldwide, resulting in Rs 90-crore loss to the makers. Cirkus was earlier slated to release on December 31, 2021, and then, its release was shifted to July 15, 2022, but the film faced several delays due to post-production and was finally released on December 23, 2022.

Opening up on Cirkus' box office failure, Rohit Shetty told India Today in 2023, I have always believed that both my successes and failures are mine. There is no point shying away from it. When a Singham or a Golmaal did well, that was also mine, so when a Zameen, a Dilwale or a Cirkus failed, that was also mine. I don’t see a point in blaming anything else. I know what we did. We, obviously, went wrong somewhere."



Set in 1960s, Cirkus was the official remake of the 1982 classic Angoor, which starred Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Kumar in double roles. The Gulzar directorial, which also starred Moushumi Chatterjee, Deepti Naval, and Aruna Irani, was itself based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.

READ | Meet actress, who started career as a boy, played Shah Rukh, Sushmita Sen's son, now OTT star, her net worth is...

