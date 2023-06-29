'If you have an ego...': Former Pakistan captain slams PCB over 2023 World Cup stance

Image Source: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has strongly criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its hesitancy to participate in the ODI World Cup in India. The official schedule for the tournament has been released, but the PCB has expressed doubts about the team's involvement in the prestigious event led by Babar Azam.

The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan is set to take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad, but the PCB has reportedly refused to play at this venue. Akram, on the other hand, believes that the PCB's comments regarding the World Cup venues have only served to undermine its own credibility.

"I'm all for egos. If you have an ego and understand that what's happening is wrong, then speak up. But again, move on then. Always plan it, always think if we can do it? Can we finish what we've planned to do? If we can't, then don't do this. It ends up becoming a cause for laughter. We're all patriotic for our country. And they will be for their country. No doubt about it. But end of the day, it's only a game. Governments will speak to each other, that's their problem," Akram told the reporters in a video uploaded by Cricket Pakistan.

The renowned fast bowler believes that the Pakistani players will not encounter any difficulties while playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium or any other venue.

"There's no issue with it. Pakistan will play wherever they are assigned to play. Simple. This unnecessary stress of 'we won't play in Ahmedabad'...you ask Pakistani players, they don't care wherever their schedule comes," he added.

