Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon becomes first bowler to achieve this unique milestone in Test cricket

On Wednesday, veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon achieved a remarkable milestone by being selected in the XI for the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's, London. Lyon's inclusion in the team marked his 100th consecutive Test match, making him only the sixth player in cricket history to achieve this feat. Notably, he is the first bowler to accomplish this rare accomplishment.

For over a decade, Lyon has been a consistent presence in the Australian line-up, and his contributions with the ball have been invaluable in both home and away conditions. His reliability has made him a key player for the team.

Lyon now joins an elite group of players who have reached the 100 consecutive Test matches milestone. This list includes Alastair Cook (159), Allan Border (153), Mark Waugh (107), Sunil Gavaskar (106), and Brendon McCullum (101).

Having played 122 Test matches for Australia thus far, Lyon has amassed an impressive tally of 495 wickets, with an average of 30.99. His best bowling figures in an innings are 8/50, and in a match, he achieved 13/154.

Lyon discussed his remarkable achievement of playing in 100 consecutive Test matches, showcasing his witty personality by jokingly attributing his baldness to the extensive amount of Test cricket he has played.

“That’s something I’m really proud of. To be able to tick off 100 consecutive Test matches, that’s a proper stat in my head,” Lyon told Cricket Australia. “That’s a lot of Test cricket, a lot of ups and downs. No wonder I’ve got no hair.”

The spin magician attributes his prolonged success in Test cricket to the unwavering support of his family and his personal trainer, Tom Carter.

“For any athlete to be successful over a long period of time, you’ve got to have really good people around you, and I’m not talking within the Australian cricket team,” he added.

“I feel like my family has been absolutely amazing, with their support and love and care. Then there is Tom Carter, who is arguably one of my best mates but also my PT who I do a lot of work with behind the scenes," he added.

