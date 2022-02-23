'God bless Yuvi Pa. Rab rakha': Virat Kohli replies to Yuvraj Singh's heartfelt letter

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has come up with a heartwarming reply for his 'Yuvi Pa' after receiving a handwritten note and a special shoe as gifts from Yuvraj Singh. Kohli on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the picture of the handwritten note he received from Yuvraj.

Responding to Yuvraj's brilliant gesture, Kohli wrote a special post for his beloved 'Yuvi Pa'. The 33-year-old thanked Yuvraj for his generosity, while also adding that his fight against cancer will always be an inspiration.

"Yuvi Pa thank you for this wonderful gesture. Coming from someone who's seen my career unfold from day 1, it means a lot. Your life and your comeback from cancer was, is and will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket," wrote Kohli in his post.

The Delhi-born cricketer further continued, "I've known you for who you are and you've always been very generous and caring for people around you. Now we're both parents and know what a blessing that is. I wish you all the happiness, beautiful memories and blessings in this new journey. God bless Yuvi Pa. Rab rakha."

Kohli also included a picture of himself, alongside Yuvraj in his post. This comes after Yuvraj had shared a heart-warming special post for Kohli, wherein he mentioned how the former Indian skipper had progressed in his career down the years.

'From jamming to Punjabi Songs' to 'winning cups' Yuvraj recalled the times when these two legends of the sport shared the dressing room.

They won the 2011 World Cup together, and it was under Kohli's captaincy that Yuvraj made his comeback to Team India in 2017 after his battle with cancer.

Yuvraj had also spent one year at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2014, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) under Kohli's leadership. The all-rounder announced his retirement from cricket in 2019, while Kohli continues to from strength to strength.