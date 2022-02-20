Virat Kohli shares pic with 10 lookalikes, asks fans to find the 'odd one out' - See

Team India's former skipper Virat Kohli was recently rested for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. BCCI on Saturday announced that Virat would also not participate in the third T20I versus West Indies.

The 33-year-old left Team India's bio-bubble to travel back home for a period of 10 days. On Sunday however, Virat challenged his fans to do the classic 'find the out one out' game.

The catch though was that Kohli asked his fans to spot the real Virat, from 10 of his lookalikes! Yes, you read that right, Virat shared a pic of himself, with 10 of his lookalikes, and asked his fans to spot the real one.

All of the men seen in the picture were wearing the exact same outfit and were seated around a table, looking pretty similar to each other.

"Find the odd one out," wrote Kohli alongside the image, and it has to be said that the former Indian skipper gave his followers quite a task.

See the picture Virat Kohli shared with his lookalikes below:

Find the odd one out. pic.twitter.com/cJCpNGmQfP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 20, 2022

In a matter of hours, Kohli's picture went viral on social media. On Twitter, his post garnered 105K likes and was retweeted close to 7,000 times.

Kohli recently scored a fifty in India's second T20I game against West Indies, to help the team win their 100th T20I match, and there wrap up the ongoing series.

He will, however, miss the third and final game of the series, but will return for the Test series against Sri Lanka from March 4 onwards. India and Sri Lanka will play three T20Is later this month, followed by a couple of Test games.

Meanwhile, Kohli is in line to play the 100th Test match of his career, when he returns from his break.