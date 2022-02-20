IND vs WI 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs West Indies match in Kolkata

The third and final T20I clash is all set to take place between India and West Indies and the visitors will be looking to avoid a whitewash on Sunday. India held their nerves in the end and sealed a nail-biting win by 8 runs to claim the series.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had managed to turn things for the hosts despite the sloppy fielding which could cost them immensely. However, for the third clash, new faces could be part of the playing XI after Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were released from the bio bubble.

As far as West Indies is concerned, they, on the other hand, had come so close to winning the 2nd T20I, but couldn't get over the line. Fighting knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell were not sufficient for the visitors and were short of runs in the powerplay. They are yet to win a game on this tour and are hopeful of winning the 3rd T20I.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs West Indies – 3rd T20I in Kolkata

IND vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar / Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi / Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuveshwar Kumar / Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

India vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, February 20. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.