'Number one cricketer of our country': Was Chetan Sharma's statement necessary in the era of Rohit vs Kohli?

Despite Rohit Sharma now taking over the captaincy in all three formats, surely one cannot just dismiss the hard work and efforts put in by former skipper Virat Kohli. Considered as Team India's top performers, both Rohit and Kohli have had their fair share of ups and downs in their cricket careers.

Amid all this, their fans have made sure to keep the war between the top two players on a high and now a statement by Chetan Sharma, the chairman of India's selection committee, has just fueled the fire.

In the presser, after naming Rohit Sharma as the Test captain for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, Chetan Sharma had said that the right-handed batter is the number one cricketer in the country.

"As far as Rohit Sharma is concerned, he is the number one cricketer of our country, he is playing all three formats of the game. The important thing is how we manage Rohit, cricketers manage their bodies. From time to time we will be in discussion with Rohit. If such a big cricketer is leading the country, we as selection committee want to groom further captains, and grooming them under Rohit will be tremendous," said Chetan Sharma during a virtual press conference.

Further talking about Rohit being named Test captain, Chetan said: "Rohit was a clear choice of ours, we are very happy with naming him as captain. We will groom future captains under him, let's hope everything goes right and if things pan out how we want them to, it will be really good."

"If Rohit keeps leading for a long time, then it would be really good for us. But no one can predict it, as long as Rohit is available and fit, he will be the Test captain. When he wants to rest, we will give him the rest," he added.

Surely no one can deny the contributions made by the 'Hitman', however, was THIS statement by Chetan Sharma necessary? Especially during the time when Kohli gave up T20I captaincy to concentrate on T20I and Test and then saw the 'Run Machine' being removed from the 50-over game leadership to him totally giving up the role in all formats.

This is the same thought of many fans as well, as they took to Twitter to express their concerns and even praise Kohli for all his hard work, especially in reviving Test cricket.

"Number one cricketer of our country" was a very unnecessary statement from Chetan Sharma tbh. In an Era of Rohit vs Kohli, it will create a huge mess. February 19, 2022

'@ImRo45 is the no 1 cricketer of India'... What an idiotic statement by the bcci selector Chetan Sharma..



May be Rohit is the no 1 cricketer in India but @imVkohli still remains the best in the world...



Politics ruining Indian Cricket. Test cricket won't be the same anymore — Santosh Nayak (@Crazymunda) February 20, 2022

Chetan Sharma says, Rohit is the No 1 cricketer of our country. Or is it the other way to say Virat Kohli is not our best? How does the stats justify? But firstly, was that remark needed? You are the Chief Selector coming to announce a team, not the Judge of a beauty contest. — Sumit Ghosh (@SumitG71) February 19, 2022

Saying that rohit is the no.1 cricketer is so much shame for virat kohli.The better statement was"one of the best".Selectors are going all in against kohli, when he is going through a lean patch.And another thing if grooming is the topic then virat also had requested to change vc — Rudransh Sharma (@RD_1604) February 19, 2022

People like Chetan Sharma spewing venom by taking snide remarks. — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) February 19, 2022

In a team sport - There should be no number #1 player. Everyone takes roles and performs it.



Very bad choice of words by Chetan Sharma, Chairman of the selection committee.



Are you saying Bumrah, Ashwin, Kohli's contributions aren't matching up? February 19, 2022

About the Sri Lankan series, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the new Test captain while veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped from the Sri Lanka series.

Washington Sundar and KL Rahul were ruled out due to injury, but could come back if they recover early, said Chetan Sharma. Ravichandran Ashwin is also subject to fitness as well, while Axar Patel is still recovering in rehab and might get fit by the 2nd Test match said, Chetan Sharma.