India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live build-up: Rain, thunderstorm in Auckland; check weather forecast, latest updates

The third and final game of the T20I series between India and New Zealand ended in a tie with both teams’ scores remaining equal according to the DLS method. Team India won the series 1-0. Now, the focus will shift to 50-over cricket as the Men In Blue will face the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series starting from Friday, November 25 in Auckland.

The Indian Team, which will primarily consist of newcomers, will be led by Shikhar Dhawan while Hardik Pandya will be missing out of the ODI squad. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Deepak Chahar, among others, will try to make an impression in this series.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be played later next year and in the coming days, the focus will be thoroughly on ODI cricket. The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja will be coming back to join the ODI squad soon so this series will be the opportunity for young players like Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Deepak Hooda to show their metal and knock the doors for the squad for ODI World Cup.

New Zealand on the other hand is a team that is in a transition period, The likes of Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult are no more part of the Kiwi squad, so the young players will have to step up to the occasion and deliver along with Kane Williamson.

This will be three-match ODI series and the first game will be played in Auckland followed by 2nd ODI in Hamilton and the final one in Christchurch. All eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav and his strike rate and will he be able to play with the same freedom in ODI too? well, for that we will have to wait and watch.