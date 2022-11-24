Headlines

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live build-up: Rain, thunderstorm in Auckland; check weather forecast, latest updates

Check out all the latest updates for India's 1st ODI match against New Zealand which will be played in Auckland.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 08:49 PM IST

The third and final game of the T20I series between India and New Zealand ended in a tie with both teams’ scores remaining equal according to the DLS method. Team India won the series 1-0. Now, the focus will shift to 50-over cricket as the Men In Blue will face the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series starting from Friday, November 25 in Auckland.

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Youssoufa Moukoko becomes youngest German player to feature in a WC match

The Indian Team, which will primarily consist of newcomers, will be led by Shikhar Dhawan while Hardik Pandya will be missing out of the ODI squad. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Deepak Chahar, among others, will try to make an impression in this series. 

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be played later next year and in the coming days, the focus will be thoroughly on ODI cricket. The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja will be coming back to join the ODI squad soon so this series will be the opportunity for young players like Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Deepak Hooda to show their metal and knock the doors for the squad for ODI World Cup.

New Zealand on the other hand is a team that is in a transition period, The likes of Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult are no more part of the Kiwi squad, so the young players will have to step up to the occasion and deliver along with Kane Williamson. 

READ: Switzerland vs Cameroon Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for SWZ vs CAM FIFA World Cup 2022, match 13

This will be three-match ODI series and the first game will be played in Auckland followed by 2nd ODI in Hamilton and the final one in Christchurch. All eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav and his strike rate and will he be able to play with the same freedom in ODI too? well, for that we will have to wait and watch.

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Nov 2022, 08:49 PM

    IND-NZ 1st ODI buildup live updates: ODI trophy unveil!

  • 24 Nov 2022, 08:03 PM

    IND-NZ 1st ODI buildup live updates: Team India players meet wheelchair-bound fan

     

     

  • 24 Nov 2022, 07:57 PM

    IND-NZ 1st ODI buildup live updates:

  • 24 Nov 2022, 07:11 PM

    IND-NZ 1st ODI buildup live updates: Will Sanju Samson get a chance?

    “Mostly every player goes through this phase of not being in the playing XI, even if they have performed well last series. Communication is the key, coaches and captain speak with players. Players like Samson then have clarity as to why he is not picked in the team. Basically, it is all about the benefit of the team, and due to team combinations,” Dhawan said in the press conference.

     

  • 24 Nov 2022, 05:35 PM

    IND-NZ 1st ODI buildup live updates: Live streaming details

    Live streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Amazoon Prime.

     

  • 24 Nov 2022, 04:40 PM

    "For a while now, we've been doing well. At the same time, speaking of myself, I must continue to perform. I know it will be beneficial to me unless I perform. It keeps me on my toes while also keeping me hungry." Shikhar Dhawan said.

     

  • 24 Nov 2022, 02:40 PM

    IND-NZ 1st ODI buildup live updates: Auckland weather update

    The first out of three one days between India and New Zealand will be played at Eden Park in Central Auckland. The weather on Thursday isn’t that great. It is 10:15 pm in Auckland on Thursday and the match is scheduled at 2:30 pm on Friday (7:00 am IST). 

    There are thunderstorms ongoing in Auckland and storms with light rain are predicted for several hours. The current forecast for match time is a partly cloudy sky but very few chances of rain. But that could change quickly. 

  • 24 Nov 2022, 02:37 PM

    IND-NZ buildup: Top Dream 11 picks for India vs New Zealand ODI

    Suryakumar Yadav

    Devon Doway

    Shikhar Dhawan

    Arshdeep Singh

    Kane Williamson

  • 24 Nov 2022, 01:48 PM

    IND-NZ 1st ODI buildup live updates: New Zealand ODI side needs to “reconnect a bit” 

    Skipper Kane Williamson has said that the New Zealan ODI side needs to reconnect a bit.

    "After a large volume of T20 cricket, the focus naturally shifts to the next one i.E is the ODI tournament. Reluctant to call it preparation, it's very much focussing on the series at hand and the team reconnecting," Williamson said on the eve of the match.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 01:16 PM

    India vs New Zealand: New Zealand probable XI for 1st ODI

    Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

  • 24 Nov 2022, 12:32 PM

    India vs New Zealand: India probable XI for 1st ODI

    Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

  • 24 Nov 2022, 11:55 AM

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Weather update: Will Rain play Spoilsport?

    There is a prediction for 11 percent thunderstorms and the day might see nearly an hour of rain in the morning with intensity reaching 0.9 mm. There is 52 percent cloud cover too keeping the temperature around 20 degrees. We might just see a tad delayed start but that’s it for the day as we might get a full match on Friday.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 11:55 AM

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Pitch report: What can be the ideal score at Eden Park

    The Eden Park, which is also used for rugby, uses a drop-in pitch like some of the grounds in Australia. The Eden Park is often a batter-friendly surface with pacers generally struggling to make an impact.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 11:54 AM

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Updates: Check out all about the venue

    The first ODI will be played in Eden Park. Eden Park is New Zealand's largest sports stadium, with a capacity of 50,000, making it the largest stadium in New Zealand. Located in central Auckland, New Zealand's largest city.

