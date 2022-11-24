Search icon
Switzerland vs Cameroon Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for SWZ vs CAM FIFA World Cup 2022, match 13

Check out all the details related to dream11 for the upcoming match 13 between Cameroon and Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 08:04 AM IST

Switzerland Football team

One of the most improved teams in World Football, Switzerland will be kickstarting their World Cup campaign against Cameroon in the FIFA World Cup. This game is important in the context of this group as both teams are fighting for the second spot and would like to begin with a victory.

The Swiss side boasts of some great defensive talents with Manuel Akanji alongside Fabian Schar, both plying their trade in the Premier League.

Zambo Anguissa and Bryan Mbeumo have also been a steadfast presence in the middle of the park for the African nation. Cameroon will be hoping that they can put their best foot forward against the Swiss whose players seem to be in decent form at the moment.

Switzerland vs Cameroon: Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Onana

Defenders: Widmer, Akanji, N’Koulou, Rodriguez

Midfielders: Xhaka, Anguissa, Freuler

Forwards: Shaqiri, Choupo-Moting, Embolo

Probable Starting Lineups

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Rodriguez, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Embolo.

Cameroon: Andre Onana, Enzo Ebosse, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai, Olivier Ntcham, Zambo Anguissa, Gouet, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi.

