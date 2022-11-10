IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal Live Updates: Shoaib Akthar fires warning to India, says, 'We'll be waiting..'

Cricket
T20 World Cup IND vs ENG semifinal LIVE updates: Check all the latest updates related to India's semi-final match against England in ICC T20 World Cup
Welome folks to the live coverage of the 2nd semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup. Pakistan marched easily towards the final after beating New Zealand in the 1st semi-final game by 7 wickets and now they will be waiting for their opponent at the iconic MCG.
Rohit Sharma-led team India are all set to face their biggest challenge in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they will be up against Jos Buttler-led England in the semifinal match of the ICC T20 World Cup. The match will be played at Adelaide Oval.
This will be India's 2nd match in this stadium during this World Cup as they last played against Bangladesh in Suger 12 stage whereas England will be playing their first game of the World Cup in this stadium.
The dilemma between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant has been a major talking point before the semifinal against England. AB de Villiers has insisted that Dinesh Karthik's experience and Rishabh Pant's versatility could come in handy against Jos Buttle's side.
In the meantime, after Pakistan reached the final of T20 World Cup 2022 after beating New Zealand by 7 wickets on Wednesday, Shoaib Akhtar has fired a warning to Team India, saying that Babar Azam's men will be 'waiting for them'.
After rain played spoilsport in previous games, ICC have brought up some changes so that semifinal matches don't have to be abandoned. First of all there are reserve days, and then the minimum number of overs bowled in the second innings was increased to 10, to determine the result of the match. Even then, if indeed rain forces the match between India and England to be abandoned, which side will progress further? Know here:
Rain has been a crucial factor at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Worried that rain may play spoilsport during the India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal? Worry not, here's the weather report of the high-octane clash in Adelaide.
Good morning folks! A historic day in the history of Indian team awaits us as the Men in Blue hope to end a 15-year-wait for the T20 World Cup trophy. A win against England will take them into the final of T20 World Cup, and what better than beating arch-rivals Pakistan in a repeat of the 2007 final. But before that, Rohit Sharma and co will have to find a way past Jos Buttler's Three Lions.
India vs England T20 World Cup Update: Ahead of the all important semi-final match against England,Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on the team combination and his injury. Watch the video below to know about what all the Indian skipper has to say.
The press conference of Rohit Sharma ahead of the Semi-final. pic.twitter.com/EudD8v8vjY— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 9, 2022
India vs England T20 World Cup Updates: On Wednesday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma held his traditional pre-match press conference. The India skipper did everything he could to keep the Rishabh Pant versus Dinesh Karthik debate a secret. His statements, however, suggested that team management will support veteran DK in the important semifinal on Thursday.
He also said that he is fully recovered after being hit on the forearm during a practice session on Tuesday.
India vs England T20 World Cup updates: During the post match confrence after semi-final 1, Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden said that he would want India to beat England in the semi-final 2 because witnessing India-Pakistan in a World Cup final would be a 'spectacle'. Read the link below for more deeds.
India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal updates: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on the reason about why India played Rishabh Pant in the previous match against Zimbabwe and also talked about who among Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik will get to play. Click on the link below to know more.
India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final updates: Probable playing XI of both the teams.
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
England: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey
India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final updates: What is the weather forecast for India's all Important game?
The sun has been out and about in Adelaide over the last few days and while the city witnessed a few spells of rains on the eve of the semifinal, the game day itself is forecast to be all clear. There have been three different pitches used over the last week and this particular game is expected to be played on the one that was used for the New Zealand - Ireland and Australia - Afghanistan games.