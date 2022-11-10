IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal Live Updates: Shoaib Akthar fires warning to India, says, 'We'll be waiting..'

T20 World Cup IND vs ENG semifinal LIVE updates: Check all the latest updates related to India's semi-final match against England in ICC T20 World Cup

Welome folks to the live coverage of the 2nd semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup. Pakistan marched easily towards the final after beating New Zealand in the 1st semi-final game by 7 wickets and now they will be waiting for their opponent at the iconic MCG.

Rohit Sharma-led team India are all set to face their biggest challenge in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they will be up against Jos Buttler-led England in the semifinal match of the ICC T20 World Cup. The match will be played at Adelaide Oval.

This will be India's 2nd match in this stadium during this World Cup as they last played against Bangladesh in Suger 12 stage whereas England will be playing their first game of the World Cup in this stadium.