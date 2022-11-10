Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant? AB de Villiers' unique choice on who should play against England

Team India's wicketkeeping debacle has been a major point ahead of the semifinal versus England, but AB de Villiers has offered an interesting take.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant? AB de Villiers' unique choice on who should play against England
Source: Twitter

The wicketkeeping debacle between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik has been a major talking point ahead of Team India's T20 World Cup semifinal clash versus England. Just when it seemed that Rohit Sharma would prefer DK as his man behind the stumps, the Indian skipper surprised everyone by going with Pant instead for the final group game against Zimbabwe. 

Thus, the ongoing debate between Pant and DK arose again, but former South African skipper AB de Villiers has suggested a rather interesting take on the wicketkeeping dilemma. While it was the veteran Karthik who started in the first four matches of India, Pant was preferred by Rohit in the final group game. 

Karthik has so far failed to impress with the bat, whereas Pant also failed to light up the occasion as he could only score 3 runs against Zimbabwe. 

READ| IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal Live Updates: Shoaib Akthar fires warning to India, says, 'We'll be waiting..'

Insisting that Karthik should continue in the semifinal given his experience, De Villiers also backed Pant to start with DK in the playing XI against England. 

"Difficult one. For me, absolutely no doubt, DK should be there. Knock-out stages, he's experienced, I would want him. But, here's the curveball, I would want Pant in the team as well. I would find another spot for him. I don't know who makes way for him," said the former Proteas skipper speaking on his YouTube channel. 

Backing Pant's previous exploits in Australia from Test cricket, De Villiers said that his versatility could come in handy. 

READ| IND vs ENG: 'We'll be waiting in Melbourne,' Shoaib Akhtar fires warning to Team India

"Pant has got Test hundreds in Australia before, he's got the experience, and the confidence to take the game away from any bowling attack. He can face fast bowling and spin. He's versatile, I will make room for both of these guys. You need DK's experience and you need Pant's match-winning abilities. That's my five cents," added the legendary batsman. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Ayodhya decked up for Diwali celebrations, here's how city is planning to celebrate festival of lights
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Nothing matters when we are together': IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen shares new pictures with husband
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.