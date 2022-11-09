Search icon
IND vs ENG, Adelaide weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in India-England T20 World Cup semifinal?

Check out latest weather update for India's all important semi-final clash against England which will be played in Adelaide Oval.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

India vs England

India will square off against England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals after a 71-run win over Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday. The Men In Blue were already guaranteed a spot in the last four after South Africa’s startling 13-run defeat to the Netherlands in Sunday’s opening game at the Adelaide Oval.

READ: IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Updates: Check out team news, weather update, pitch report for India-England semi-final

While India qualified for the knockouts with a solitary blemish against the Proteas, England has had a scratchy tournament so far. But Jos Buttler's side managed to scrape past a diligent Sri Lankan outfit, securing their semi-final birth, along with dumping the defending champions Australia out of the competition.

Meanwhile, one of the pre-tournament favorites, England, are struggling with fitness issues to a couple of their star players, Mark Wood and Dawid Malan. Although there has been no official statement regarding their omission, Malan is unlikely to feature against India in their crunch semi-final encounter.

India vs England semi-final weather update

The ongoing tournament has seen several games affected and washed out due to rain, but the fans can breathe a sigh of relief as there is little to no forecast of rain on Thursday in Adelaide. According to 'Weather.com', it will be overcast for the majority of the day, with a 24% chance of precipitation in the early hours of the morning.

But the game won't be affected by the weather, with the Sun peeking from the clouds in the afternoon and a gentle breeze blowing across the venue. A full-fledged game of cricket is expected to proceed without any rain interruption in Adelaide.

READ: http://Which team will face Pakistan if India-England semi-final match gets washed out?

India Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

England Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

