Mrunal Thakur opens up on being body shamed on social media: ‘There were days when I…’

Mrunal Thakur recently appeared in the movie The Family Star, which failed to impress the audience. The actress in an recent interview, talked about how she dealt with body shaming and how life on social media feels so different.

The actress in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Mrunal Thakur opened up on being trolled for her figure on social media and how it took a toll on her. The actress said, "There were days where I didn’t want to wake you. I didn’t want to get out of my bed, but I did, not for others, but for myself. I’m feeling low one day, two days, three days, weeks, months, but nobody’s going to care except your family. So I feel like it’s so important to remind ourselves that if there are bad days, there will be good days. So that was just like proof, there are days, and it’s normal for you to feel not okay."

The actress further added, "I’m going to change that beauty standard by flaunting my curves. Earlier, I was afraid of wearing anything body-hugging. But now, I’m like, ‘Body-hugging? Bring it on. And crop tops? Bring it on. Why do we need Kardashians to set the beauty standards? Every Indian woman walking on the streets, they’re so curvaceous, they’re so beautiful."

After becoming a household name with her performances in a TV shows, the actress is now ruling the big screens with her films like Sita Ramam, Hey Nanna, Jersey, and more. The actress was last seen in the movie The Family Star which also starred Vijay Deverakonda. However, the film opened to negative reviews and failed to make a mark at the box office. She will be next seen in director Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind’s upcoming thriller film Pooja Meri Jaan. The film also features Humar Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

