Mrunal Thakur opens up on being body shamed on social media: ‘There were days when I…’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Man feeds cold drink to sloth bear, viral video makes internet angry

Meet actress who was a star at 18, married at 19, became mom at 20, marriage to producer's son fell apart, now she...

Gautam Singhania’s estranged wife Nawaz Modi faces major setback, wants Rs 58340000000 for…

DNA Explainer: Why Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction was overturned, will beleaguered Hollywood mogul get out of jail?

This flop featured two superstars ended career of director and star kid, made in Rs 30 crore, collected...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man feeds cold drink to sloth bear, viral video makes internet angry

Meet actress who was a star at 18, married at 19, became mom at 20, marriage to producer's son fell apart, now she...

Gautam Singhania’s estranged wife Nawaz Modi faces major setback, wants Rs 58340000000 for…

What is mahr in Muslim wedding?

10 drinks to lower high blood sugar levels

10 fibre-rich foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

Meet actress who was a star at 18, married at 19, became mom at 20, marriage to producer's son fell apart, now she...

This flop featured two superstars ended career of director and star kid, made in Rs 30 crore, collected...

DNA Explainer: Why Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction was overturned, will beleaguered Hollywood mogul get out of jail?

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mrunal Thakur opens up on being body shamed on social media: ‘There were days when I…’

Mrunal Thakur opens up on being trolled for her 'pear-body shape' on social media.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 11:01 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Mrunal Thakur at Cannes (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mrunal Thakur recently appeared in the movie The Family Star, which failed to impress the audience. The actress in an recent interview, talked about how she dealt with body shaming and how life on social media feels so different.

The actress in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Mrunal Thakur opened up on being trolled for her figure on social media and how it took a toll on her. The actress said, "There were days where I didn’t want to wake you. I didn’t want to get out of my bed, but I did, not for others, but for myself. I’m feeling low one day, two days, three days, weeks, months, but nobody’s going to care except your family. So I feel like it’s so important to remind ourselves that if there are bad days, there will be good days. So that was just like proof, there are days, and it’s normal for you to feel not okay." 

The actress further added, "I’m going to change that beauty standard by flaunting my curves. Earlier, I was afraid of wearing anything body-hugging. But now, I’m like, ‘Body-hugging? Bring it on. And crop tops? Bring it on. Why do we need Kardashians to set the beauty standards? Every Indian woman walking on the streets, they’re so curvaceous, they’re so beautiful." 

After becoming a household name with her performances in a TV shows, the actress is now ruling the big screens with her films like Sita Ramam, Hey Nanna, Jersey, and more. The actress was last seen in the movie The Family Star which also starred Vijay Deverakonda. However, the film opened to negative reviews and failed to make a mark at the box office. She will be next seen in director Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind’s upcoming thriller film Pooja Meri Jaan. The film also features Humar Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase-2 voting: Check what's open and closed in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad tomorrow

Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, left job at father’s Rs 5970000 crore firm, inspired by Sudha Murty, he is…

EVM-VVPAT case: SC says ‘can't control polls’, reserves verdict after noting EC's answers

IPL 2024: KKR star Rinku Singh finally gets another bat from Virat Kohli after breaking previous one - Watch

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance submits bid for massive plant, aims for Rs 36000000000…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement